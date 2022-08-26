When does Warframe’s Veilbreaker update release?

Warframe‘s The New War was the most significant story update of the game’s life so far. Taking down the Narmer threat was a herculean effort that involved the Corpus, the Grineer, some Eternalism-inspired multiverse traveling, and taking down Ballas. Though the brunt of the threat seems to be over, the Veilbreaker update will bring back another Narmer threat located near Deimos, and it aims to enslave the rest of the Origin System.

Players can expect to see more of the post-New War storytelling in the story, with the beloved Grineer Kahl-175 playing a prominent role. Kahl’s arc was short-lived in The New War, but its brief appearance did not make the Grineer any less iconic. In what seemed to be his final moments, Kahl decided to stop fighting for the Kuva Queens, and instead, stood his ground for his brothers. After surviving the assault on Cetus, Kahl will continue to fight for his freedom and to free his Grineer brothers from the new Narmer threat.

The Narmer won’t go down without a fight, however. The fearsome Archons will return in Veilbreaker as co-op boss battles, and the cinematic trailer also shows Kahl fighting off a Doma from a player’s perspective, which means fans are bound to actually play as Kahl this time around.

When is Warframe‘s Veilbreaker release date?

Veilbreaker is slated to release in September 2022, though Digital Extremes hasn’t mentioned an official date just yet. In addition to Veilbreaker’s new story, players can try out the 50th unique Warframe, Styanax, which will launch alongside Veilbreaker.

Veilbreaker will also precede The Duviri Paradox, Warframe‘s large end-of-year expansion, which will add a new open world area. Though it exists in its own pocket of reality (which means we can see dead characters come back to life), The Duviri Paradox will likely touch on themes approached by The New War and possibly Veilbreaker.