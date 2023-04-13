Forget about Deimos, Fortuna, or the Plains of Eidolon. Warframe is getting a new zone with the Duviri Paradox update. The new content will boast a mesmerizing new open-world area with an old protagonist—and a release date is finally on the horizon.

The first Duviri Paradox trailer launched in Tennocon 2019, the game’s annual prime-time event. After the pandemic and the work in New War, however, the team finally returned to Duviri in Tennocon 2022 with a 20-minute gameplay video showcasing some of Duviri’s mysteries.

In Duviri, you’ll play as the Drifter instead of using the Tenno. You won’t have access to your Warframe either, but Digital Extremes is bringing some tricks up the Drifter’s sleeve to give you more firepower. The Drifter has access to new weapons and intrinsics tailored for them, which will help them become deadlier in the new open-world area.

The expansion was scheduled to drop at the end of 2022 (shortly after its appearance in the 2022 Tennocon), but Digital Extremes instead pushed it back to 2023 to “make this the strongest update possible.” But players who have been dying to embark on the new adventure finally have a date to mark on their calendars—and it’s not as far as it seems.

Here’s when you can expect the update to drop.

Warframe‘s Duviri Paradox update release date

The Duviri Paradox update is finally scheduled to release on April 26, giving Warframe players a long-anticipated date for one of the biggest additions to Warframe since The New War.

Players will embark on Duviri with The Drifter. Even though the character is only available after The New War, “all Tenno can choose to begin at the ending and play The Duviri Paradox,” according to the official website. This is possible because of Duviri’s paradoxical qualities: it’s an “unreality” that exists in its own pocket outside of time and space.

Death may not matter too much in Duviri, either: The Drifter is stuck in a borderline Sisyphean loop of “life, death, and rebirth” for the entertainment of the expansion’s antagonist, the Mad King Dominus Thrax. The update will also incorporate some “roguelike-inspired” elements that help make each run feel unique, according to a press release.

As the apparent ruler of Duviri, the Mad King has the power to shift reality around him. While the realm normally boasts a desaturated, near-monochrome look, the tyrant will change some of the colors in the world depending on his mood. This will correspond to the cycles in Duviri, similar to how Deimos had Fass and Vome struggling for power. “Each mood is its own cycle, with enemies behaving and attacking differently depending on the mood,” the website says.

Players will also encounter a new mount in Duviri. The mystical Kaithes are bound to be your primary means of transportation when Duviri lands. They’re skeletal equines that can grow wings, take flight, and even bullet jump into the air for some extra speed.

Kaithes aren’t the only new creatures in Duviri, though. Look up to the sky and you might spot the marvelous Orowyrm, an Orokin-inspired flying serpent that guards the Mad King.