Voruna, the 51st unique Warframe, is finally here. The lupine destroyer is a strong contender for the Tenno’s arsenal in Warframe, and she has four allies that will help her bring mayhem to the field.

Voruna’s abilities are more passive than most frames, but don’t let that fool you. She is capable of plenty of destruction. She brings her wolf pack into battle, with four wolves at her side—one for each ability. Don’t expect this to be like Khora’s Venari, though: instead of actually controlling a wolf or having it as a companion, Voruna summons her wolves and receives some boons from them. Each ability has two functions depending on whether you tap or hold them.

Shroud of Dynar, her first ability, gives her a brief invisibility, and after you break invisibility with a melee attack, Voruna’s melee attacks have bonuses to Critical Chance and Status Chance. Holding this button increases Voruna’s Parkour Velocity.

Her other abilities follow the same method: one effect from tapping and another from holding. Her second and third abilities synergize well with each other, though. Her two applies five random Status Effects on enemies and spreads them upon death, while her three makes enemies drop health orbs when killed with a melee attack. Killing enemies with five or more status effects on them increases the duration of her third ability.

Voruna’s last ability transforms the Warframe into a wolf, giving her five powerful dashes that lock into enemies. The synergy comes into play here as well: she deals more damage to enemies affected by Status Effects.

If you’re looking for a new feral Warframe to use, Voruna might just be your cup of tea. Here’s how you can build Voruna and her fierce wolf pack in Warframe starting with the Lua’s Prey update.

How to build Voruna in Warframe

To build Voruna, players will have to engage with the two new missions introduced in Lua’s Prey: Circulus and Yuvarium, the new Conjunction Survival missions. These work relatively similarly to Survival missions, though it has some twists along the way, including Void auras and Thrax spawns.

Players can farm Circulus or Yuvarium for Voruna parts if they want to take a shot against RNG, but they can also buy some of the parts from Archimedean Yonta aboard the Zariman. Yonta sells them for Lua Thrax Plasm, a new resource that drops from Thrax enemies in Conjunction Survival.

This two-pronged approach to obtaining Voruna means players don’t have to target-farm her or can buy missing pieces from Yonta. Since Thrax enemies are inevitable in Conjunction Survival missions, players will eventually rack up enough Lua Thrax Plasm to buy Voruna’s parts and blueprint if RNG doesn’t favor them.

Building Voruna also requires some Lua materials, including the elusive Somatic Fibers from certain Lua missions and Voidgel Orbs, which are abundant in the Zariman node.

Voruna Blueprint: Voruna Chassis, Voruna Neuroptics, Voruna Systems, and 50 Lua Thrax Plasm.

Voruna Chassis, Voruna Neuroptics, Voruna Systems, and 50 Lua Thrax Plasm. Voruna Chassis: 15,000 Credits, 20 Voidgel Orb, 1,000 Ferrite, and 25 Lua Thrax Plasm.

15,000 Credits, 20 Voidgel Orb, 1,000 Ferrite, and 25 Lua Thrax Plasm. Voruna Systems: 15,000 Credits, 30 Voidgel Orb, 5,000 Salvage, 25 Lua Thrax Plasm, and five Nitain Extract.

15,000 Credits, 30 Voidgel Orb, 5,000 Salvage, 25 Lua Thrax Plasm, and five Nitain Extract. Voruna Neuroptics: 15,000 Credits, 20 Somatic Fibers, 2,500 Alloy Plate, 800 Polymer Bundle, and 25 Lua Thrax Plasm.

If the steps for building Voruna are too troublesome, the Warframe is also available for 325 Platinum in the Market.

How to farm Voruna in Warframe

If you want to farm Voruna instead of shelling out Thrax Plasm or Platinum, focus on Conjunction Survival missions, since those are her only drop sources in Lua’s Prey. Circulus has better chances, but it also has enemies ranging from level 80 to 100, while Yuvarium brings far easier enemies.