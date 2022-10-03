Long before there was Caliban, Warframe players could entertain the idea of playing as a Sentient with Revenant. After the Veilbreaker Update, though, Digital Extremes is finally launching a Prime version of Revenant to Warframe. And players won’t have to wait long until he hits the live servers.

Revenant is tied to the Mask of the Revenant quest line in Cetus, and players can acquire the base Warframe’s blueprint after finishing the quest. The storyline dives into Revenant’s own lore: the Warframe was left behind to protect the Tower of the Unum (the large tower in Cetus) from the Eidolons, but he disappeared. After finding him (and finishing the quest), players can add the base version of Revenant to their arsenal. And starting in October, players can also take control of Revenant Prime.

Prime Warframes have improved stats and polarities, which make it easier to customize these Warframes compared to their normal counterparts. Prime Warframes have the same abilities as their base counterparts, however, meaning Revenant players can adjust quickly to Revenant. Here’s when you can hunt down a Revenant Prime of your own.

When does Revenant Prime release in Warframe?

Revenant Prime releases on Wednesday, Oct. 5, alongside the Nights of Naberus event. The Tatsu Prime and Phantasma Prime will also make a debut alongside Revenant Prime, marking more weapons for the Tenno to chase. Players can also expect updates to the Veilbreaker expansion, which will take into account community feedback about the expansion, including improvements to challenges and progression.

Revenant Prime will maintain the synergy with Enthrall, Mesmer Armor, and Reave for players who want to rush through crowds of enemies while almost invulnerable (and the Rolling Guard mod gives you just enough time to reapply Mesmer Armor when you need to). His Danse Macabre can also make for a spinning ball of doom in builds with high ability strength builds, and the Helminth System also allows players additional customization if they want to replace one of the Eidolon Warframe’s abilities.