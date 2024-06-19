What’s the difference between Orion and Sirius in Warframe?

Warframe players completing the “Jade Shadows” questline might be surprised to find themselves picking a name for a baby. With only two options to choose from, Orion and Sirius, it’s only natural to wonder about the impacts of your decision.

When first asked to name the baby, I was still shocked after finding out Warframes could get pregnant. Though I would still give the quest a 10/10 even if it hadn’t required me to choose a baby name, it was still an interesting touch.

If you’re still early in the quest line, I’d strongly recommend proceeding with as little information as possible because the element of surprise adds a lot to the experience.

Should you choose Sirius or Orion while naming the baby in Warframe’s Jade Shadows quest?

While naming the baby in Warframe‘s Jade Shadows quest, you should choose Sirius if you like Jade. But if you’re a fan of the Stalker, you should choose Orion.

The main difference between these two names is that they impact who the baby will resemble. The name Sirius glows green, indicating that the baby would be more like their mother. Orion, meanwhile, glows red, meaning the baby looks more like the Stalker or Sorren.

Does choosing Sirius or Orion make a difference in Warframe?

No, the storyline and the outcomes will be the same, so it doesn’t matter if you choose Sirius or Orion during Jade Shadows in Warframe, at least for the time being.

There’s still a chance that your decision might impact how Jade or the Stalker could develop as Warframe’s storyline expands. Based on the game’s history, naming the baby looks like a simple interaction that aims to make players feel more involved. If this is anything like the Sun and Moon mechanics, you should have plenty of chances in the future to balance the scales.

Overall, Jade Shadows was one of the more emotional quests in Warframe, sparking lore theories among the player base. Were the early Warframes just mindless berserkers? But how were some still helpful enough for Orokin? Perhaps the “Low Guardians” were remnants of these early attempts.

For me, Jade Shadows introduced more questions than answers, but in a good way.

