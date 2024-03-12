Category:
Warframe

Warframe: Best ways to increase Mastery Rank fast

Get ready to diversify your gameplay.
Image of Bhernardo Viana
Bhernardo Viana
|
Published: Mar 12, 2024 07:38 am
A screenshot of the Mag Warframe looking at three different Mastey Rank icons
Images via Digital Extremes. Screenshot and remix by Dot Esports.

Boosting your Mastery Rank in Warframe is essential for accessing the game’s most powerful weapons, including Prime versions that require a specific Mastery level unlock. Although playing through the game naturally takes you there, here are some strategies to speed up the process.

Recommended Videos

How to farm Mastery points in Warframe

A screenshot of Meg in Warframe and the player mastery breakdown info.
Here’s every way to get Mastery in the game. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

You can boostyour Mastery Rank quickly in Warframe by leveling up Warframes, weapons, and gear. This is because your Mastery experience counts all your actions in the game, with the largest boosts coming from leveling your weapons, Warframes, Sentinels, companions, Archwing, and other equipable items. Maxing out different items will earn you more Mastery points, but items that have reached their max level won’t give you any additional points.

So, the most efficient way to up your Mastery Rank is by ranking up your items to 30, switching them out for others that haven’t been maxed out, and continuing this pattern. What I’m currently doing is swapping out every single piece of maxed out equipment I have. However, it’s important to remember that if you sell a weapon, for example, and then make it again to level it from zero to 30, you won’t earn Mastery points the second time around. You only gain points the first time you level up an item, so it’s crucial to keep your gear varied if you’re aiming to gain Mastery points quickly.

Also, a weapon or item is unique if it has a different name from others you’ve previously leveled, even if the names are similar. For example, Braton, Braton Prime, Braton Vandal, and MK1-Braton are all unique versions and count as separate weapons, meaning each can earn you Mastery points as a new item.

The next best strategy is to finish your Star Chart and complete every mission in the game at least once. Finishing missions contributes to your Mastery, so the more unique Star Chart nodes you clear, the higher your Mastery Rank climbs. Steel Path missions offer additional Mastery points when you complete them, providing you with extra motivation to engage in these modes, even if they’re not your favorites, as a way to boost your overall Mastery Rank.

Here’s every way you can increase your Mastery rank in Warframe:

MethodPoints granted
Level up Primary, Secondary, Melee Weapons, Sentinel Weapons, Hound Weapons100 points per rank
Level up Warframes, Companions, Archwings, K-Drives, the Plexus, and Necramechs200 points per rank
Defeat the Specter in a Junction1,000 points
Railjack and Drifter Intrinsics1,500 points per Intrinsic rank
First Star Chart mission node clearVaries with every node
First The Steel Path mission node clear Varies with every node

Full list of Mastery ranks in Warframe

Currently, Warframe has 35 confirmed Mastery Ranks, but there might be more within the game. This is due to the lack of reports of players reaching beyond the Legendary 5 rank, which is the highest one we have proof of. Still, it seems there’s no upper limit to Mastery Ranks, suggesting there could be more levels yet to be uncovered. Here’s the complete list:

Rank NameRank NumberMastery points for next rankTotal Mastery required
Unranked02,5000
Initiate17,5002,500
Silver Initiate212,50010,000
Gold Initiate317,50022,500
Novice422,50040,000
Silver Novice527,50062,500
Gold Novice632,50090,000
Disciple737,500122,500
Silver Disciple842,500160,000
Gold Disciple947,500202,500
Seeker1052,500250,000
Silver Seeker1157,500302,500
Gold Seeker1262,500360,000
Hunter1367,500422,500
Silver Hunter1472,500490,000
Gold Hunter1577,500562,500
Eagle1682,500640,000
Silver Eagle1787,500722,500
Gold Eagle1892,500810,000
Tiger1997,500902,500
Silver Tiger20102,5001,000,000
Gold Tiger21107,5001,102,500
Dragon22112,5001,210,000
Silver Dragon23117,5001,322,500
Gold Dragon24122,5001,440,000
Sage25127,5001,562,500
Silver Sage26132,5001,690,000
Gold Sage27137,5001,822,500
Master28142,5001,960,000
Middle Master29147,5002,102,500
True Master30147,5002,250,000
Legendary 11147,5002,397,500
Legendary 22147,5002,545,000
Legendary 33147,5002,692,500
Legendary 44147,5002,840,000
related content
Read Article Warframe: Best ways to farm Credits fast
The player Tenno in Fortuna with the Credits icon next to them.
Category: Warframe
Warframe
Warframe: Best ways to farm Credits fast
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Mar 11, 2024
Read Article What Incarnon Adapters are in rotation in Warframe this week?
A split image from Warframe showcasing two different weapons: on the left, a glowing, curved blade with ethereal energy and orbs around it in an underwater-like environment; on the right, a sleek, futuristic rifle with intricate design details against a purple background.
Category: Warframe
Warframe
What Incarnon Adapters are in rotation in Warframe this week?
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Mar 11, 2024
Read Article Inaros’ rework in Warframe, explained
A keyart for the Inaros Ramses skin in Warframe.
Category: Warframe
Warframe
Inaros’ rework in Warframe, explained
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Feb 28, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Warframe: Best ways to farm Credits fast
The player Tenno in Fortuna with the Credits icon next to them.
Category: Warframe
Warframe
Warframe: Best ways to farm Credits fast
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Mar 11, 2024
Read Article What Incarnon Adapters are in rotation in Warframe this week?
A split image from Warframe showcasing two different weapons: on the left, a glowing, curved blade with ethereal energy and orbs around it in an underwater-like environment; on the right, a sleek, futuristic rifle with intricate design details against a purple background.
Category: Warframe
Warframe
What Incarnon Adapters are in rotation in Warframe this week?
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Mar 11, 2024
Read Article Inaros’ rework in Warframe, explained
A keyart for the Inaros Ramses skin in Warframe.
Category: Warframe
Warframe
Inaros’ rework in Warframe, explained
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Feb 28, 2024
Author
Bhernardo Viana
Gaming writer and strategist working in the gaming industry for over 9 years. A fan of Pokémon since I was 6 and an avid Steam Deck and Nintendo Switch player. Now optimizing AI comps in Granblue Fantasy: Relink and hooked by Balatro.