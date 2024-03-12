Warframe: Best ways to increase Mastery Rank fast

Boosting your Mastery Rank in Warframe is essential for accessing the game’s most powerful weapons, including Prime versions that require a specific Mastery level unlock. Although playing through the game naturally takes you there, here are some strategies to speed up the process.

How to farm Mastery points in Warframe

Here's every way to get Mastery in the game.

You can boostyour Mastery Rank quickly in Warframe by leveling up Warframes, weapons, and gear. This is because your Mastery experience counts all your actions in the game, with the largest boosts coming from leveling your weapons, Warframes, Sentinels, companions, Archwing, and other equipable items. Maxing out different items will earn you more Mastery points, but items that have reached their max level won’t give you any additional points.

So, the most efficient way to up your Mastery Rank is by ranking up your items to 30, switching them out for others that haven’t been maxed out, and continuing this pattern. What I’m currently doing is swapping out every single piece of maxed out equipment I have. However, it’s important to remember that if you sell a weapon, for example, and then make it again to level it from zero to 30, you won’t earn Mastery points the second time around. You only gain points the first time you level up an item, so it’s crucial to keep your gear varied if you’re aiming to gain Mastery points quickly.

Also, a weapon or item is unique if it has a different name from others you’ve previously leveled, even if the names are similar. For example, Braton, Braton Prime, Braton Vandal, and MK1-Braton are all unique versions and count as separate weapons, meaning each can earn you Mastery points as a new item.

The next best strategy is to finish your Star Chart and complete every mission in the game at least once. Finishing missions contributes to your Mastery, so the more unique Star Chart nodes you clear, the higher your Mastery Rank climbs. Steel Path missions offer additional Mastery points when you complete them, providing you with extra motivation to engage in these modes, even if they’re not your favorites, as a way to boost your overall Mastery Rank.

Here’s every way you can increase your Mastery rank in Warframe:

Method Points granted Level up Primary, Secondary, Melee Weapons, Sentinel Weapons, Hound Weapons 100 points per rank Level up Warframes, Companions, Archwings, K-Drives, the Plexus, and Necramechs 200 points per rank Defeat the Specter in a Junction 1,000 points Railjack and Drifter Intrinsics 1,500 points per Intrinsic rank First Star Chart mission node clear Varies with every node First The Steel Path mission node clear Varies with every node

Full list of Mastery ranks in Warframe

Currently, Warframe has 35 confirmed Mastery Ranks, but there might be more within the game. This is due to the lack of reports of players reaching beyond the Legendary 5 rank, which is the highest one we have proof of. Still, it seems there’s no upper limit to Mastery Ranks, suggesting there could be more levels yet to be uncovered. Here’s the complete list: