Category:
Warframe

How to get Akarius Prime Relics in Warframe

Akarius Prime Relics are a grind, just like that of any other Primed equipment.
Image of Bhernardo Viana
Bhernardo Viana
|
Published: Jan 17, 2024 11:06 am
A picture of regular Akarius in Warframe next to four relics on a gradient background.
Image via Digital Extremes, Remix by Dot Esports

The Akarius is becoming mightier with an increased Status chance in its Primed version. If you’re aiming to unlock Akarius Prime without the premium Prime Access, you’ll need to farm its parts in relics. With some luck, you’ll get the items you need for crafting it in the Foundry.

Akarius Prime Relics

To craft Akarius Prime in Warframe, here are all the items you’ll need:

  • Blueprint – Neo A11
  • Barrel – Axi D5
  • Receiver – Lith A6
  • Link – Lith R5
Content Continues After Ad
Content Continues After Ad

The best way to farm Akarius Prime Relics

The Relics needed for Akarius Prime drop from specific versions available when completing certain missions on your Star Chart. While their drop rate is random, I’ve highlited the missions most likely to reward you with these relics. Below, you’ll find a curated list of missions in Warframe known for having the highest drop rates for Akarius Prime Relics.

  • Lith: Hepit, Void. It’s an easy capture mission you can be completed in 60 seconds, which makes it perfect for quick farming.
  • Neo: Head to Ur on Uranus for a Disruption mission. It’s a reliable spot for Neo Relic farming.
  • Axi: Try Apollo on Lua. This Disruption mission drops Axi Relics on Rotation B and C, making it a solid choice for farming.
Content Continues After Ad
Content Continues After Ad

How to open Akarius Prime Relics

To open your Akarius Prime Relics, you’ll need to embark on a complete Void Fissure mission, choosing any node marked on your star chart with the wavy icon. Start the mission by killing enemies and gathering 10 Reactants, otherwise you’ll fail to crack open the Relic.

The contents of the Relic you’ve pre-selected will be automatically revealed at the extraction point, offering you one random item to choose from. Choose a component of Akarius Prime, which you can do even if another player also chose it. If no weapon parts show up, you’ll need to try another Void Fissure mission with another unit of the Relic.

Content Continues After Ad
Content Continues After Ad

All Akarius Prime Stats

Akarius Prime has a lower fire rate and magazine size compared to its base version. However, it makes up for it with amazing upgrades to maximum ammo, Status chance, Critical Chance, and area damage. These buffs make Akarius an even better secondary weapon choice than before.

General

  • Accuracy: 26.7
  • Ammo Maximum: 50
  • Ammo Pickup: 6
  • Fire Rate: 3.67
  • Magazine: 8
  • Noise: ALARMING
  • Reload: 2.4
  • Trigger: BURST
Content Continues After Ad
Content Continues After Ad

Damage

  • Critical Chance: 18%
  • Critical Multiplier: 2x
  • Status: 34%
  • Impact: 68
  • Total: 68

Radial Attack

  • Falloff: 70%
  • Range: 7.8
  • Blast: 509
  • Total: 509
Content Continues After Ad
Content Continues After Ad

Total material requirement to craft Akarius Prime

We are currently farming all resources to craft Akarius Prime and will update this section as soon as we confirm all requirements.

related content

Read Article How to get Acceltra Prime Relics in Warframe
A picture of the standard Acceltra next to Void Relics on a gradient background.
Category:
Warframe
Warframe
How to get Acceltra Prime Relics in Warframe
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Jan 17, 2024
Read Article How to get Gauss Prime Relics in Warframe
An illustration of Gauss Prime in Warframe on a dark background with relics on its side.
Category:
Warframe
Warframe
How to get Gauss Prime Relics in Warframe
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Jan 17, 2024
Read Article Warframe cross save 2024: When will cross save be available?
Excalibur is unsheathing his sword. His body is split between four boxes, each with a different colored tint.
Category:
Warframe
Warframe
Warframe cross save 2024: When will cross save be available?
Alexis Walker Alexis Walker Jan 17, 2024
Read Article Best Acceltra build in Warframe
Warframe's Acceltra rifle on a gradient background.
Category:
Warframe
Warframe
Best Acceltra build in Warframe
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Jan 16, 2024
Read Article Best Miter build in Warframe
Excalibur is unsheathing his sword. His body is split between four boxes, each with a different colored tint.
Category:
Warframe
Warframe
Best Miter build in Warframe
Aleksandar Perišić Aleksandar Perišić Jan 16, 2024

Related Content

Read Article How to get Acceltra Prime Relics in Warframe
A picture of the standard Acceltra next to Void Relics on a gradient background.
Category:
Warframe
Warframe
How to get Acceltra Prime Relics in Warframe
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Jan 17, 2024
Read Article How to get Gauss Prime Relics in Warframe
An illustration of Gauss Prime in Warframe on a dark background with relics on its side.
Category:
Warframe
Warframe
How to get Gauss Prime Relics in Warframe
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Jan 17, 2024
Read Article Warframe cross save 2024: When will cross save be available?
Excalibur is unsheathing his sword. His body is split between four boxes, each with a different colored tint.
Category:
Warframe
Warframe
Warframe cross save 2024: When will cross save be available?
Alexis Walker Alexis Walker Jan 17, 2024
Read Article Best Acceltra build in Warframe
Warframe's Acceltra rifle on a gradient background.
Category:
Warframe
Warframe
Best Acceltra build in Warframe
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Jan 16, 2024
Read Article Best Miter build in Warframe
Excalibur is unsheathing his sword. His body is split between four boxes, each with a different colored tint.
Category:
Warframe
Warframe
Best Miter build in Warframe
Aleksandar Perišić Aleksandar Perišić Jan 16, 2024
Continue to next article

Author

Bhernardo Viana
Gaming writer and strategist working in the gaming industry for over 8 years. A fan of Pokémon since I was 6 and an avid Steam Deck and Nintendo Switch player. I'm a Monopoly GO expert who still hates losing dice and GTA fan who loves absurd vehicles.