How to get Akarius Prime Relics in Warframe

The Akarius is becoming mightier with an increased Status chance in its Primed version. If you’re aiming to unlock Akarius Prime without the premium Prime Access, you’ll need to farm its parts in relics. With some luck, you’ll get the items you need for crafting it in the Foundry.

Akarius Prime Relics

To craft Akarius Prime in Warframe, here are all the items you’ll need:

Blueprint – Neo A11

– Neo A11 Barrel – Axi D5

– Axi D5 Receiver – Lith A6

– Lith A6 Link – Lith R5

The best way to farm Akarius Prime Relics

The Relics needed for Akarius Prime drop from specific versions available when completing certain missions on your Star Chart. While their drop rate is random, I’ve highlited the missions most likely to reward you with these relics. Below, you’ll find a curated list of missions in Warframe known for having the highest drop rates for Akarius Prime Relics.

Lith : Hepit, Void. It’s an easy capture mission you can be completed in 60 seconds, which makes it perfect for quick farming.

: Hepit, Void. It’s an easy capture mission you can be completed in 60 seconds, which makes it perfect for quick farming. Neo : Head to Ur on Uranus for a Disruption mission. It’s a reliable spot for Neo Relic farming.

: Head to Ur on Uranus for a Disruption mission. It’s a reliable spot for Neo Relic farming. Axi: Try Apollo on Lua. This Disruption mission drops Axi Relics on Rotation B and C, making it a solid choice for farming.

How to open Akarius Prime Relics

To open your Akarius Prime Relics, you’ll need to embark on a complete Void Fissure mission, choosing any node marked on your star chart with the wavy icon. Start the mission by killing enemies and gathering 10 Reactants, otherwise you’ll fail to crack open the Relic.

The contents of the Relic you’ve pre-selected will be automatically revealed at the extraction point, offering you one random item to choose from. Choose a component of Akarius Prime, which you can do even if another player also chose it. If no weapon parts show up, you’ll need to try another Void Fissure mission with another unit of the Relic.

All Akarius Prime Stats

Akarius Prime has a lower fire rate and magazine size compared to its base version. However, it makes up for it with amazing upgrades to maximum ammo, Status chance, Critical Chance, and area damage. These buffs make Akarius an even better secondary weapon choice than before.

General

Accuracy: 26.7

Ammo Maximum: 50

Ammo Pickup: 6

Fire Rate: 3.67

Magazine: 8

Noise: ALARMING

Reload: 2.4

Trigger: BURST

Damage

Critical Chance: 18%

Critical Multiplier: 2x

Status: 34%

Impact: 68

Total: 68

Radial Attack

Falloff: 70%

Range: 7.8

Blast: 509

Total: 509

Total material requirement to craft Akarius Prime

We are currently farming all resources to craft Akarius Prime and will update this section as soon as we confirm all requirements.