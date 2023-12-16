Is Split Fights worth it in Warframe? Split Fights mod explained

Warframe‘s Baro Ki’Teer offers new items every other week, with his inventory potentially ranging from must-have mods like Primed Flow to items you just have to skip. But some mods, like Split Flights, are caught in the middle, and it can be hard to know if they’re worth buying.

Here’s a breakdown of how Split Flights works and how to get it so you can decide whether it’s worth your hard-earned Ducats (or even going through the effort of farming Prime junk to destroy).

What does Split Flights do in Warframe?

Better hope Baro brings this if it helps out your build. Image via Digital Extremes

A maxed-out Split Flights gives you 100 percent multishot and minus 180 percent accuracy per stack. This effect procs on hit and stacks up to four times, so you can get up to 400 percent Multishot if you’re willing to sacrifice your accuracy. The effect only lasts for two seconds, but it can be refreshed on hits.

Depending on how you build your bow and which bow you’re using, you can get the most out of Split Flights relatively easily, though losing your stacks means you’ll have to start over. We tried it on the Cinta from Duviri while we were farming for Qorvex, and it worked out somewhat well against the higher-level enemies in the Sanctum Anatomica.

The bow’s longer draw time made it hard to get the most out of this mod, but it did a good amount of damage at max stacks. We remained at close range due to the steep accuracy penalties. We had Wisp Prime for survivability, so you can get better results with frames that have damage-boosting abilities, such as Rhino or Chroma.

How to get Split Flights in Warframe

Split Flights is available from Baro Ki’Teer, Warframe‘s salesman, who appears once every two weeks. His stock rotates randomly, so there’s no telling when he’ll sell it next. Each year, however, Digital Extremes has a (paid) Tennocon relay, including a special instance of Baro that sells most items he’s sold before. This includes Split Flights.

Is Split Flights worth buying in Warframe?

Split Flights might be worth buying, but it’s certainly the niche side. Due to its non-AoE bow restriction, you can’t use it on the best bows in the game—including Nataruk, Kuva Bramma, Prisma Lenz, and Proboscis Cernos—which narrows your options greatly.

Another huge downside of Split Flights is its short duration, which is just two seconds. Though it refreshes on hit, bows with higher draw time can make it harder to consistently stack its effects. Because of this, we don’t recommend buying it unless you have very specific builds and bows in mind.

Generally, Galvanized Chamber (available from the Arbitrations vendor) will give you a lot more bang for your buck. It nets you 80 percent multishot when maxed out, plus another 30 percent multishot on each kill, stacking up to five times.

We recommend using that over Split Flights in most cases: It lasts for 20 seconds and has a kill trigger, so keeping it up during a mission is easy. It also works with other bows and rifles, making it far more versatile and a better investment.