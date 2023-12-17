How to unlock and equip Signa in Warframe

For many Warframe players, having incredible fashion to flex is the true endgame that they strive for. This means that, on the rare occasion that Digital Extremes introduces new cosmetic accessories like Signa, it’s bound to draw a crowd of enthusiastic costume design connoisseurs.

Signa is a type of customization category introduced alongside the Frost and Mag Heirloom Collections back in August 2023. Players have always been able to customize the design of a Warframe’s helmet, but Signa’s are additional attachments that take on the appearance of halos or crowns to really bring a look together. It adds a new dimension to the ‘fashionframe’ meta, and while there aren’t a lot of Signa’s right now due to how recently the feature was released, players can expect to see more added with each major update.

How to unlock Signa’s in Warframe

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Signas are, for the most part, a premium cosmetic in Warframe and are available for purchase through the Market and the Arsenal screens. Within the Market, Signas are found in the Armor Sets sub-menu alongside similar armor attachments like leg, arm and chest plates.

As of the release of the Whispers in the Walls update, the Envine Signa is the only Signa available through this method, coming in at 60 Platinum—that puts it toward the upper end of how much these types of cosmetics can tend to cost. Signa’s can also be directly bought via the Arsenal, where they are found in the attachments menu when customizing your Warframe’s appearance.

Some Signa’s are exclusive to bundles, such as the Frost Heirloom Signa and Mag Heirloom Signa, which you can only get through the limited-time Zenith and Celestial Heirloom Collection sets.

How to equip Signa’s in Warframe

Screenshot by Dot Esports

To equip a Signa in Warframe, you need to access the Arsenal, click to customize your Warframe’s appearance and then choose to select a Signa within the attachments sub-menu. By default, you’ll see that no Signa has been selected, and you’ll need to purchase or unlock one through promotional events in order to equip one.

As with other armor attachments in Warframe, Signa’s have fully customizable colors, but it’s important to remember that it takes on the same colors applied to your other attachments and cannot be colored separately.