How to get Tatsu Prime Relics in Warframe

This Two-Handed Nikana can be yours for the cost of some Relics... and a bit of patience.

Nikanas are some of the most stylish weapons in Warframe, and the Tatsu may not be too far behind. This Two-Handed Nikana stole the show for being one of the few weapons in its class, though players who enjoy Revenant’s signature weapon can farm themselves an improved copy of it in the form of Tatsu Prime.

The base Tatsu allows players to rack up Soul Swarm projectiles. After each kill, the Tatsu gains a Soul Swarm projectile, which the Tenno can unleash on enemies by using a slide attack. The base Tatsu can gather up to five Soul Swarm projectiles but can carry more if used on Revenant.

The Tatsu Prime brings the same Soul Swarm mechanic, but also adds a series of improvements over its regular version—just enough to make a difference when considering one for a build.

Tatsu Prime released alongside Revenant Prime on Oct. 5 and boasts a few improvements over its base counterpart.

Tatsu Prime has higher overall damage (as well as higher Slash and Radiation damage), with an improved critical chance (22 percent, up from Tatsu’s baser 16 percent) and critical multiplier (2.4x over 2.0x) compared to the regular Tatsu, which mark a stellar improvement for players who want to use crit-based builds (or splash in some Viral or Heat as well).

The Tatsu Prime also brings a slightly higher status chance (30 percent vs. Tatsu’s 28 percent). Its innate Madurai stance polarity also allows players to use the Wise Razor stance for extra mod slot.

Like other Prime weapons and Warframes, Tatsu Prime can drop from Relics.

All Tatsu Prime Relics in Warframe

Tatsu Prime, like other Prime bladed weapons, only has three parts: the blade, the hilt, and the blueprint. They’re spread out between Neo, Lith, and Axi Relics, which means players don’t have to farm Meso Relics if they’re looking for a Tatsu Prime (but will have to do so if they want to snag Revenant Prime for themselves).

Blade: Neo T6 (Uncommon)

Neo T6 (Uncommon) Blueprint: Lith H6 (Common)

Lith H6 (Common) Handle: Axi T10 (Rare)

How to farm Tatsu Prime Relics in Warframe