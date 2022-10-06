Warframe’s Revenant is a mysterious protector left behind to shield the Plains of Eidolon from the fearsome creatures that gave the area its name. He mysteriously disappeared, and the Tenno can reawaken him (to a degree) as part of the Mask of the Revenant quest line in Cetus.

And now, players who don’t want to go through the quest line again (or want to min-max their builds, or even just score a new skin) can find Revenant Prime in Warframe.

Much like his regular counterpart, Revenant Prime maintains the holy triumvirate of Mesmer Skin, Enthrall, and Reave, which make the Warframe an unstoppable force on the battlefield.

Enthrall allows players to hypnotize an enemy and temporarily turn them into an ally, while Mesmer Skin shields Revenant from any damage and allows Revenant to Enthrall enemies that hit him without spending any energy. Reave also deals an extra percent of health damage to Enthralled enemies. Lastly, his fourth ability, Danse Macabre, allows Revenant to shoot powerful bursts of energy that can deal massive damage to enemies, especially in a strength-focused build (though players can always subsume a different ability in its stead).

Like other Prime Warframes, Revenant Prime is available through Relics, which are the most common way of getting new Primes.

They can be awarded as drops for specific activities, and once obtained, must be opened in a matching Fissure to reveal one of its potential rewards.

All Revenant Prime Relics in Warframe

Unlike other Prime Warframes, Revenant Prime is available only in two Relics: Lith and Meso. This means you can focus on two drop sources—and, more importantly, the elusive Axi Relic isn’t among them.

Chassis: Meso N13 (Common)

Meso N13 (Common) Systems: Meso P9 (Uncommon)

Meso P9 (Uncommon) Neuroptics: Lith S14 (Uncommon)

Lith S14 (Uncommon) Blueprint: Lith R2 (Rare)

This distribution means you can double-dip when farming Relics for Revenant Prime, doubling down on sources that give you Lith and Meso Relics and allowing you to get better drop rates for your time.

How to farm all Revenant Prime Relics in Warframe