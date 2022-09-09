The release of a new open-world area in Warframe usually comes in with several new resources and wildlife, and Deimos wasn’t an exception. With the release of the area alongside the Heart of Deimos expansion in 2020, Digital Extremes also added Sporulate Sac, a Deimos-exclusive resource available from the Cambion Drift.

Sporulate Sac is used in several Deimos-related pursuits, including Mutagens, the Sporelacer Kitgun Chamber, or the Trumna Barrel. Players can also exchange it for Daughter Tokens occasionally by speaking to the Daughter in the Necralisk. Whether you’re looking to craft something specific or just want to stock up on Daughter Tokens, here’s how you can find Sporulate Sac in Warframe.

How to get Sporulate Sac in Warframe

Sporulate Sac is obtained by cutting Glutinox with the Daughter aboard the Necralisk, Deimos’ hub. Fileting one Glutinox will award players one Sporulate Sac regardless of their size, though larger fish will also give players more Benign Infested Tumors or Ferment Bladders.

Screengrab via Digital Extremes

Though Sporulate Sac only drops from Glutinox, this fish isn’t exactly elusive. Glutinox appears on the surface of the Cambion Drift and on the streams that run through Deimos, though only when Vome is lording over Deimos. Glutinox will be fairly easy to spot throughout the surface due to their distinctive, easy-to-spot look and how common they can be, but if you want to fish them in bulk for their Sporulate Sacs, don’t forget to bring some Fass Residue (which drops around the Cambion Drift when Vome surfaces) and the Luminous Dye (available from Fisher Hai-Luk in Cetus) to make your task easier.

Screengrab via Digital Extremes

Though each Glutinox only yields one Sporulate Sac, it’s fairly easy to obtain large amounts of this fish due to their prevalence. The first step to getting Glutinox is waiting for Vome to be on the Cambion Drift, however, so make sure you’re fishing them at the appropriate time.

If you don’t remember fileting Glutinox but have some Sporulate Sac lying around, the resource can also be obtained sporadically from sources that reward destination drops, such as Requiem Obelisks and destroying Infested Cysts. They are far more inconsistent than just fileting Glutinox, however, so odds are you’ll have better luck fishing.

If you are in dire need of Sporulate Sac, the Daughter also sometimes sells them as part of her Platinum offerings, displayed under the Today’s Special tab when talking to her. Her offerings change every day, so if she isn’t selling it, she may bring more Sporulate Sac in due time. That said, it’s usually easier to wait until Vome comes around unless you’re in a major hurry.