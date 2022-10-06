How to get Mother Tokens in Warframe

Warframe‘s convoluted resource and Syndicate systems can push even veteran players into confusion, and the Entrati Syndicate is no different. This former Orokin family landed on the Necralisk alongside the Heart of Deimos Update in 2020, bringing the Entrati Syndicate and a new area (the Cambion Drift).

As a Syndicate, the Entrati has its own reputation leader: the Mother, who was formerly Euleria Entrati—daughter of Albrecht Entrati, who discovered Void travel. After landing on Deimos, however, much of the Entrati’s past lives was lost, and the Syndicate’s evolving storyline is about creating a new family dynamic based on what the Entrati have endured since reaching Deimos.

The Mother is in charge of giving out bounties and activities in the Cambion Drift and is bound to be one of the NPCs who players interact with the most.

The Entrati Syndicate uses a Token system, which allows Tenno to stock up on Tokens for their favorite vendors—for instance, by doing several Mother bounties or engaging with mining/fishing/conservation—and then redeeming them when they need Standing with the Entrati. In some cases, Entrati Tokens can also be used as recipes or currency, such as during the Nights of Naberus event.

Mother Tokens will be the easiest to acquire, and luckily for players, they can regulate how many they want based on the difficulty they choose for their activities.

Here’s how you can earn Mother Tokens in Warframe.

How to earn and farm Mother Tokens in Warframe

Mother Tokens are available by completing Bounties from the Mother in Warframe. Head to the Necralisk on the Deimos node, then bring up your menu to fast travel to the Mother. From there, she will let you select a few different bounties with different difficulties. Higher-level completions will reward you with more Tokens, with Steel Path bounties bringing the toughest challenges and the most valuable rewards.

The best way to farm Mother Tokens in Warframe is by repeating bounties from the Mother. Her objectives rotate every few hours, so the best bounty will vary depending on what’s on rotation, but usually, the level 40-60 bounties will give you the best ratio between time to complete and rewards. Steel Path bounties will usually take far longer and bring a higher degree of difficulty, and the uptick in rewards may not be worth the extra time. Don’t pick up Isolation Vault bounties, however, since those yield fewer Mother Tokens per visit (though they’re not necessarily a bad choice if you already want to farm them).

To see how many Mother Tokens a specific bounty will give you, hover the mouse over its tooltip and look for the icon right below the bounty’s name and to the left of the levels window, which will indicate how many Mother Tokens you’ll bag by finishing all objectives.

Completing all bonus Warframe objectives also awards extra Mother Tokens, so be sure to fulfill all of them if you can.