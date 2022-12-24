How to get Lua Thrax Plasm in Warframe, explained

With the Lua’s Prey update for Warframe came loads of brand-new content to do on Earth’s moon. The 32.2 update allows players to participate in the new mission Conjunction Survival, collect new blueprints, battle updated Thrax variants, play as the newest Warframe Voruna, and collect never-before-seen resources on Lua.

Lua Thrax Plasm is one of the newly added resources to Warframe and will be one of the most sought-after materials. If you’re looking to collect some Lua Thrax Plasm but are unsure about how to get your hands on some, here’s everything you need to know.

Where to find Lua Thrax Plasm in Warframe

Lua Thrax Plasm is an essential resource for crafting the newest Warframe Voruna’s components, as well as her Sarofang and Perigale signature weapons. This material is relatively rare and as the name suggests, can only be acquired on Lua, the Earth’s moon.

Before you can start farming Lua Thrax Plasm in Warframe, you’re going to need to unlock Lua by completing the main quest “The Second Dream.” Lua Thrax Plasm has a 30 percent chance to drop from the newly added Thrax variants on this moon. These new variants include Hollow Thrax Centurion, Hollow Thrax Legatus, and Lua Thrax Legatus.

The best way to collect Lua Thrax Plasm is by completing Conjunction Survival nodes on Lua. To unlock these nodes you’ll need to complete the quest “The War Within.” Lua Thrax Plasm is a guaranteed drop from the Yuvarium and Circulus Conjunction Survival nodes.

Completing a rotation of Conjunction Survival on Yuvarium will reward you with three Lua Thrax Plasm while Circulus will drop five. The Steel Path version of these nodes will increase the drop to five and six, respectively.

If you have a surplus of the newly added resource, Lua Thrax Plasm can be traded with Archimedean Yonta in the Chrysalith for Voruna Blueprints, Sarofang Blueprint, Perigale Blueprint, and New Arcanes, all of which are Conjunction Survival rotation rewards.