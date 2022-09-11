All weapon buffs and nerfs in Warframe Veilbreaker

The Veilbreaker update for Warframe is finally here. With it, there is a variety of fresh content for players to enjoy, from Archon Hunts to the brand new Warframe Styanax. The update has also brought a slew of balance changes, most notably, sweeping changes to how ammo works in Warframe and a rework to Spear Guns.

If you’re curious about what’s been changed in Warframe Veilbreaker, here’s everything you need to know.

Weapon buffs and nerfs

Firstly, the ammo types in Warframe Veilbreaker have been simplified, removing Sniper and Shotgun ammo to leave just Primary, Secondary, and Heavy. Additionally, a value for ammo pick up rate has been added to every weapon in the game, dictating the amount of ammo received when picking up an ammo box.

The base ammo pick up value has increased from 60 to 80 for primary weapons and 20 to 40 for secondary weapons. But some weapons, mostly AoE, have been given different values than the default.

The ammo pick up rates on the weapons that have been changed from the default in Warframe Veilbreaker can be found below:

Primary Weapon Ammo Pick Up Rates:

1 Ammo per Pick Up:

Kuva Bramma

Kuva Ogris

Kuva Zarr

Lenz

Proboscis Cernos

3 Ammo per Pick Up:

Tonkor

Kuva Tonkor

4 Ammo per Pick Up:

Tenet Envoy

5 Ammo per Pick Up:

Carmine Penta

Penta

Secura Penta

Ogris

9 Ammo per Pick Up:

Zarr

10 Ammo per Pick Up:

Torid

15 Ammo per Pick Up:

Arca Plasmor

Catchmoon (Primary)

Cedo

Cernos

Cernos Prime

Corinth

Corinth Prime

Daikyu

Dread

Drakgoon

Exergis

Felarx

Hek

Komorex

Kuva Chakkhurr

Kuva Drakgoon

Kuva Hek

Lanka

MK1-Paris

MK1-Strun

Mutalist Cernos

Paris

Paris Prime

Phantasma

Rakta Cernos

Rubico

Rubico Prime

Sancti Tigris

Simulor

Sporothrix

Sporelacer (Primary)

Snipetron

Snipetron Vandal

Sobek

Synoid Simulor

Strun

Strun Prime

Strun Wraith

Tenet Arca Plasmor

Tigris

Tigris Prime

Vaykor Hek

Vectis

Vectis Prime

Vulkar

Vulkar Wraith

20 Ammo per Pick Up:

Tombfinger (Primary)

40 Ammo per Pick Up:

Acceltra

Aeolak

Alternox

Astilla

Astilla Prime

Boar

Boar Prime

Gaze (Primary)

Ignis

Ignis Wraith

Kohm

Kuva Kohm

Miter

Opticor

Opticor Vandal

Stahlta

Tenet Tetra

Vermisplicer (Primary)

60 Ammo per Pick up:

Amprex

Javlok

Scourge

Scourge Prime

Trumna

Zhuge Prime

Secondary Weapon Ammo Pick up Rates:

3 Ammo per Pick Up:

Angstrum

Prisma Angstrum

Kulstar

4 Ammo per Pick Up:

Castanas

Sancti Castanas

Pox

Talons

5 Ammo per Pick Up:

Akarius

9 Ammo per Pick Up:

Kuva Seer

20 Ammo per Pick Up:

Akbronco

Akbronco Prime

Atomos

Brakk

Bronco

Bronco Prime

Catabolyst

Catchmoon (Secondary)

Cyanex

Detron

Epitaph

Euphona Prime

Gaze (Secondary)

Kohmak

Twin Kohmak

Kompressa

Kuva Nukor

Kuva Brakk

Mara Detron

Nukor

Pyrana

Pyrana Prime

Sepulcrum

Sporelacer (Secondary)

Sonicor

Staticor

Tenet Detron

Tombfinger (Secondary)

Twin Rogga

Vermisplicer (Secondary)

Zakti

Zakti Prime

Zymos

Primary Weapons with Ammo Regen Rates Rates:

Bubonico: From 9/s to 4.5/s

Flux Rifle: From 40/s to 24/s

Fulmin: From 30/s to 20/s

Shedu: From 28/s to 3.5/s

Secondary Weapons with Ammo Regen Rates Rates:

Cycron: From 40/s to 20/s

Tenet Cycron: From 40/s to 20/s

In addition to the ammo pick up rate adjustments, some weapons have had their maximum ammo capacity changed:

Primary Weapons:

Arca Plasmor: From 48 to 50

Corinth: From 132 to 135

Gaze (Primary): From 400 to 200

Kuva Zarr: From 15 to 5

Kuva Ogris: From 30 to 7

Kuva Tonkor: From 60 to 11

Miter: From 72 to 80

Proboscis Cernos: From 9 to 7

Sporelacer (Primary): From 130 to 60

Tenet Envoy: From 24 to 16

Tombfinger (Primary): From 540 to 120

Vermisplicer (Primary): From 226 to 90

Zarr: From 84 to 60

Secondary Weapons:

Epitaph: From 60 to 40

Gaze (Secondary): From 400 to 200

Vermisplicer (Secondary): From 226 to 90

Alt fire ammo requirement per projectile increased:

Fulmin:

Increased Alt fire ammo requirement from 10 to 15.

Bubonico:

Increased Alt fire ammo requirement from 3 to 9.

Faster regen rate from empty for 2 secs.

Tenet Tetra:

Alt fire is no longer a toggle and doesn’t require a full mag to fire.

Total damage is now based on ammo in mag on fire.

Several Mods and Arcanes have also been adjusted to better match the changes made to ammo (stats are shown at max rank):

Rifle Ammo Mutation: Now converts Secondary ammo pickups to 50% of Ammo Pick Up.

Pistol Ammo Mutation: Now converts Primary ammo pickups to 50% of Ammo Pick Up.

Shotgun Ammo Mutation: Now converts Secondary ammo pickups to 50% of Ammo Pick Up.

Sniper Ammo Mutation: Now converts Secondary ammo pickups to 50% of Ammo Pick Up.

Primary/Secondary Merciless Arcane: Removed its +100% Ammo Maximum bonus.

Vigilante Supplies Mod: Now converts Secondary ammo pickups to 30% of ammo pickup.

Mirage’s Explosive Legerdemain Augment: Increased damage dealt from proximity mines created from Ammo and Orbs pickups from 500 to 1000.

Spear Gun changes

Spear Guns have received a huge rework in Warframe Veilbreaker. Now, you no longer need to retrieve your Spear Gun once it’s thrown, you’ll simply need to press reload, and it will return to you automatically. In addition to this change, you can tap your alt-fire key to throw the Spear Gun instead of having to charge it.

Headshot damage changes

Warframe developers Digital Extremes felt the ammo changes weren’t enough to affect AoE weapons significantly, so they’ve decided to adjust headshot damage values to compensate. First, radial damage will no longer trigger headshots in Warframe Veilbreaker; second, the base damage multiplier for headshots has increased from 2x to 3x.

Holster speed changes

Lastly, because the ammo changes encourage players to swap weapons frequently, the weapon holster and unholster speeds have decreased significantly.

To match the holster speed changes, several Arcanes and Mods have been adjusted, which can be found below (stats are shown at max rank):

Vigorous Swap:

Removed its 100% Holster Speed” bonus on equipment – but maintained its +165% Damage for 3s.

Streamlined Form:

Removed its +60% Holster Rate bonus.

Increased Slide buff from 15% to 30%.

Increased Friction Reduction from 15% to 30%.

Synth Reflex:

Removed its 100% Holster Speed bonus and reload 5% of Magazine/s when holstering Primary and Secondary weapons.

Replaced with +40% Bullet Jump for 2 secs.

Speed Holster Aura Mod:

Renamed to Holster Amp.

Removed its +120% Holster Rate bonus.

It now deals +60% Damage for 3s on equipment.

Primary/Secondary Dexterity Arcane:

Removed their “+60% Holster Speed” bonus.

Reflex Draw, Soft Hands, Twitch (Conclave):