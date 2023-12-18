The Razorback event is a recurring event in Warframe during which you can build certain items. This is the perfect time for you to build a Razorback Cipher, but to do that, you’ll need a couple of items. Cryptographic ALU is one of them.

Fortunately, these are really easy to farm. All you really need is an Archwing, which doesn’t need to be leveled significantly. I only did a few missions with it, and I could farm Cryptographic ALU without any problems.

What is Cryptographic ALU in Warframe?

I only managed to get two because I had other people waiting for me.

Cryptographic ALU is a farmable resource in Warframe. You need this item to build the Razorback Cipher, which is needed to do the Razorback Armada Invasion. The Cryptographic ALU is dropped from flying drone enemies you encounter during specific Archwing missions. It’s not a common drop, but if you are thorough, you can get around eight to 10 of these per single run.

All Cryptographic ALU locations in Warframe

Jupiter is easy to unlock but drop rates are lower. Neptune takes longer to unlock but the drop rates are better.

You can farm Cryptographic ALU from two locations:

Jupiter – Galilea (easier to unlock, but less Cryptographic ALU)

(easier to unlock, but less Cryptographic ALU) Neptune – Salicia (takes longer to unlock, but has a better chance of obtaining the ALU)

To access either of these missions, you need to have access to your Archwing. If you don’t, just bring up your navigation chart and finish the Archwing mission. Unlocking the Archwing doesn’t take long, and you only have to do it once to access all future Archwing missions.

Once you load up either Galileo or Salicia, start doing the mission as normal, but destroy every drone enemy you come across. Cryptographic ALU drops rarely, but if you kill every single enemy, you should have enough to craft at least two Razorback Ciphers by the end of the mission.

I also recommend you do the mission solo because many players just want to finish the mission asap, and they might be annoyed if they have to wait for you to finish farming.

Reward for farming Cryptographic ALU in Warframe

Flying in the Archwing is always so much fun.

Your ultimate goal from farming Cryptographic ALU is to attend a Razorback Armada Invasion, kill the boss, and farm for Gorgon Wraith parts. This variation of the Wraith weapon has increased damage, better accuracy, higher fire rate, and the default skin looks amazing. However, it has a lower critical rate, which is a bit disappointing. Even so, it’s a cool weapon that you should definitely have in your collection.

Happy farming.