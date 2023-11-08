Best Rend Blackhand build in Warcraft Rumble

Rend Blackhand is one of the best leaders for new players in Warcraft Rumble. A hardened tank and a devastating damage dealer, Rend is perhaps even the most versatile leader in the game. I’ve certainly had a lot of success with him at least.

Here’s our best build for Rend Blackhand in Warcraft Rumble.

Warcraft Rumble: Best Rend Blackhand build

Rend Blackhand is a six-cost unit. Screenshot by Dot Esports

While Rend Blackhand is a good option for any player in Warcraft Rumble, you still need to get to grips with his traits, leader ability, and weaknesses to really make an impact. Choosing the best talent and teammates is also crucial.

Rend Blackhand traits, leader ability, and weaknesses in Warcraft Rumble

Traits: Flying: Rend Blackhand is a flying unit, making him strong versus melee units . AoE: He deals area-of-effect damage, meaning he can hit more than one unit at a time. This makes him powerful against squad units . Discounts: When Rend Blackhand’s trusty drake dies in battle, he jumps off his mount . This essentially gives him a second life, making him tanky despite not technically being a tank . Elemental: He deals elemental damage and is strong against armored enemies .

Leader ability: Blacken the Skies: Your other flying troops cost one less gold while Rend Blackhand is in play (but no less than two gold.)

Weakness: Ranged units: Ranged units attack enemies from a distance , countering flying units. Murloc Tidehunters , in particular, is an effective counter to Rend Blackhand. Their range and fast speed make them a real pain.



Tip: Ranged units include Murloc Tidehunters, Darkspear Troll, Huntress, Necromancer, Pyromancer, Flamewaker, and more. Watch out for these units.

Best talent for Rend Blackhand in Warcraft Rumble

Rend Blackhand has three talents available to him.

The best talent for Rend Blackhand, in my experience, is Scale and Steel. It offers “Resistant” while flying and “Armored” while discounted. This makes him even tankier than he already is.

Flaming Soul, however, is another viable option. You cast Living Bomb when you discount, dealing damage to nearby enemies. This is an area of effect ability, helping clear the battlefield. It can, though, be hit or miss at times.

The three talents are ranked as follows:

(Best) Scale and Steel: He gains Resistant while flying and Armored while discounted. Flaming Soul: He casts Living Bomb upon discounting, damaging nearby enemies (Avoid) Legionnaire: He discounts when first taking damage. The drake continues fighting.

Best PvP and PvE Rend Blackhand deck build in Warcraft Rumble

The best Rend Blackhand build in Warcraft Rumble is viable in both PvP and PvE. It strikes a fine balance and is versatile in many situations. For this build, you’ll need the following minis:

Rend Blackhand (Cost: Six)

(Cost: Six) Drake (Cost: Four): Drakes deal devastating AoE damage and synergize nicely with Rend Blackhand. When played with Rend, they cost three instead of four.

(Cost: Four): Drakes deal devastating AoE damage and synergize nicely with Rend Blackhand. When played with Rend, they cost three instead of four. Earth Elemental (Cost Three): They’re a cheap tank able to be placed anywhere on the battlefield. They ignore units and instead go straight for towers and bosses.

(Cost Three): They’re a cheap tank able to be placed anywhere on the battlefield. They ignore units and instead go straight for towers and bosses. S.A.F.E. Pilot (Cost Three): This flexible ranged unit can crash down on your enemies and deal damage. It can be placed anywhere and comes in handy in both attacking and defensive situations.

(Cost Three): This flexible ranged unit can crash down on your enemies and deal damage. It can be placed anywhere and comes in handy in both attacking and defensive situations. Harpies (Cost Three): Synergizing with Rend Blackhand, this flying squad is perfect for swarming the battlefield. Costing just two when Rend is in play, you pretty much can’t go wrong with Harpies.

(Cost Three): Synergizing with Rend Blackhand, this flying squad is perfect for swarming the battlefield. Costing just two when Rend is in play, you pretty much can’t go wrong with Harpies. Gryphon Rider (Cost Two): A cheap and cheerful unit, Gryphon Rider is a single-target flying unit. Because Rend is fairly pricey, you’ll often find yourself sending out Gryphon Riders to take hold of the game.

(Cost Two): A cheap and cheerful unit, Gryphon Rider is a single-target flying unit. Because Rend is fairly pricey, you’ll often find yourself sending out Gryphon Riders to take hold of the game. Quilboar (Cost Two): It can be placed anywhere on the map and is great for capturing objectives or simply helping finish off the boss. It doesn’t deal a lot of damage, but sometimes it’s all you need to cheese a quick win.

Another possible option is Blizzard. You can swap out Harpies or Quilboar for the spell if you’re keen on rushing down your target. It can be used to wipe out a wave of units or to finish off a tower or boss. Harpies are generally the safest option, though.

Tip: With this build, I found the most success when rushing down the enemy. Swarming the battlefield with Rend Blackhand, a Drake or two, Harpies, and a Gryphon Rider can sometimes be too much to handle. Add an Earth Elemental and a S.A.F.E. Pilot to the mix and you’ve got yourself a win.

This is a great all-around build that’s fun to play. Both the aggressive and defensive playstyles work wonders in PvE and PvP.