Best First Leaders in Warcraft Rumble, ranked: Which should you choose?

Warcraft Rumble is a mobile action strategy game that takes place within the Warcraft universe. After completing the game’s short tutorial, you will be prompted to select your first leader, though you are not given much insight into your options.

Similar to Clash Royale, Warcraft Rumble will see you command a small army of minis that set off in a small, usually two-laned battlefield. You win games by sending your army to defeat the boss at the end of the map while defending your own bass. Leaders are your most valuable assets, as these are special units that give unique abilities.

Your selected leader can determine much about your next Warcraft Rumble games, so this isn’t a decision to take lightly. If you are trying to learn which leader is best for you off the bat, here’s what you should know.

Which leader is the best in Warcraft Rumble

There are 14 current leaders in Warcraft Rumble and after completing the tutorial you are given a random choice between three. Due to the randomized nature of the choice, you won’t always get the best selection, but there are a few that you certainly should value over others as a beginner.

Generally, I would recommend getting a tank for your first Warcraft Rumble leader. As you are still learning the game, a character with high health or good healing will give you more room for error as you develop your playstyle and unlock better units. Below are some of our pick for the best leaders in Warcraft Rumble.

Tirion Fordring

If you get Tirion Fordring in your first leader lineup, then I highly recommend taking this unit. Tirion is a Melee, one-target tank and healer that is an all-around asset to your army. Tirion is simply the best tank in Warcraft Rumble at the moment thanks the massive amount of healing he provides to your team.

I don’t recommend putting Tirion on the front line despite him being a melee character. Instead, I would put your bulkiest units in front, Tirion in the middle, and ranged at the back. This way, Tirion can keep all the units alive for the maximum time possible.

Baron Rivendare

The more units you can get out, the better | Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Baron Rivendare is a great runner-up next to Tirion Fordring. I particularly like this leader ability, which allows him to summon free skeleton minions at buildings you control. The more units you can have on the field at once, the better. Getting free units from Baron only helps you overwhelm and eventually overcome your enemy.

Though armored and a tank, Baron provides no healing to your team. If you don’t get a healing unit early, taking out stronger enemies later without any healing ability can be a challenge.

Hogger

The notorious World of Warcraft Gnoll is about as simple as a first leader as you can get, which is not a bad thing for your first Warcraft Rumble leader. This character has an ability that grants the unit increased attack speed which stacks each time he is played. At the end of the game, Hogger will likely be your single best minion.

Hogger is less like a leader and more like a supercharged regular unit. As long as you support Hogger with other units, such as healers, then you can concretely build a strategy around this character for the early parts of your game without much of a problem.