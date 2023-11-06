Best Rend Blackhand talents in Warcraft Rumble

Rend Blackhand is one of the 69 mini-characters found in Warcraft Rumble. Like the other minis, he has various traits, roles, advantages, disadvantages, and builds you must consider when making your team. One feature you must consider is his best talents.

Warcraft Rumble: All talents for Rend Blackhand

Rend Blackhand has three talents in Warcraft Rumble: Scale and Steel, Flaming Soul, and Legionnaire, and their perks include:

Scale and Steel: You’ll gain ‘Resistant’ while flying and ‘Armored’ while dismounted.

Flaming Soul: You’ll cast a Living Bomb when you dismount, which will damage nearby enemies.

Legionnaire: When you first take damage, you’ll Dismount, and your Drake continues fighting.

Although you have the option to unlock three different talents for Rend Blackhand in Warcraft Rumble, you do have to purchase them for coins, which costs real-world money. So, getting the best talents for Rend is essential.

Warcraft Rumble: Best talents for Rend Blackhand

The best talents for Rend Blackhand in Warcraft Rumble are Scale and Steel because you become resistant when you’re flying, and you’ll get extra armor when you’re on the ground, and Flaming Soul as you can damage enemies with an area of attack (AoE) bomb when you dismount.

However, Scale and Steel is the preferred talent among the most popular, free-to-play, and newbie-friendly builds. While these two talents are perfect for most situations, there is a simple way to decide which to take.

If you want more armor or want to be more challenging to kill, take Scale and Steel because Rend becomes annoyingly tricky to take out with this talent. But if you’re not worried about dying and want all the damage you can muster, take Flaming Soul.

Or if you’re playing PvE, Scale and Steel is your best option, and if you’re playing PvP, Flaming Soul is your best option. As I don’t play PvP as much, I prefer Scale and Steel for more of a tankier build. And it makes me harder to kill among mogs.

Rend is one of the best early-game Blackrock leaders in Warcraft Rumble, so ensuring he has the best talent for the right situation is crucial.