Zombs VALORANT settings and crosshair

The Sentinels VALORANT team is among the top in the world and a part of that success stems from the play of Jared “Zombs” Gitlin.
The 22-year-old plays Omen, Reyna, and Phoenix and has a resume that includes playing other ability-based first-person shooters like Apex Legends and Overwatch.
Since joining the Sentinels on April 28, 2020, Zombs has racked up approximately $26,550 in prize money with first-place finishes in tournaments, including most recently, the VCT 2021: North America Stage One Challengers One.
If you’re looking to up your game, he might be someone worth emulating. Here are Zombs’ VALORANT settings.
Mouse Settings
|DPI
400
|Sensitivity
0.54
|eDPI
216
|Scoped Sensitivity
1
|Windows Sensitivity
6
|Hz
1000
Video Settings
|Material Quality
Low
|Texture Quality
Low
|Detail Quality
Low
|UI Quality
Low
|Vignette
Off
|VSync
Off
|Anti-Aliasing
None
|Anisotropic Filtering
1x
|Improve Clarity
Off
|Bloom
Off
|Distortion
Off
|First Person Shadows
Off
Crosshair
|Inner Line Opacity
0
|Inner Line Length
0
|Inner Line Thickness
0
|Inner Line Offset
0
|Outer Line Opacity
1
|Outer Line Length
1
|Outer Line Thickness
6
|Outer Line Offset
3