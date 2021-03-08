Zombs VALORANT settings and crosshair

The Sentinels VALORANT team is among the top in the world and a part of that success stems from the play of Jared “Zombs” Gitlin.

The 22-year-old plays Omen, Reyna, and Phoenix and has a resume that includes playing other ability-based first-person shooters like Apex Legends and Overwatch.

Since joining the Sentinels on April 28, 2020, Zombs has racked up approximately $26,550 in prize money with first-place finishes in tournaments, including most recently, the VCT 2021: North America Stage One Challengers One.

If you’re looking to up your game, he might be someone worth emulating. Here are Zombs’ VALORANT settings.

Mouse Settings

DPI

400 Sensitivity

0.54 eDPI

216 Scoped Sensitivity

1 Windows Sensitivity

6 Hz

1000

Video Settings

Material Quality

Low Texture Quality

Low Detail Quality

Low UI Quality

Low Vignette

Off VSync

Off Anti-Aliasing

None Anisotropic Filtering

1x Improve Clarity

Off Bloom

Off Distortion

Off First Person Shadows

Off

Crosshair