Zombs VALORANT settings and crosshair

Play like a Sentinel.

Image via Riot Games

The Sentinels VALORANT team is among the top in the world and a part of that success stems from the play of Jared “Zombs” Gitlin.

The 22-year-old plays Omen, Reyna, and Phoenix and has a resume that includes playing other ability-based first-person shooters like Apex Legends and Overwatch

Since joining the Sentinels on April 28, 2020, Zombs has racked up approximately $26,550 in prize money with first-place finishes in tournaments, including most recently, the VCT 2021: North America Stage One Challengers One.

If you’re looking to up your game, he might be someone worth emulating. Here are Zombs’ VALORANT settings.

Mouse Settings

DPI
400		Sensitivity
0.54
eDPI
216		Scoped Sensitivity
1
Windows Sensitivity
6		Hz
1000

Video Settings

Material Quality
Low		Texture Quality
Low		Detail Quality
Low
UI Quality
Low		Vignette
Off		VSync
Off
Anti-Aliasing
None		Anisotropic Filtering
1x		Improve Clarity
Off
Bloom
Off		Distortion
Off		First Person Shadows
Off

Crosshair

Inner Line Opacity
0		Inner Line Length
0		Inner Line Thickness
0		Inner Line Offset
0
Outer Line Opacity
1		Outer Line Length
1		Outer Line Thickness
6		Outer Line Offset
3