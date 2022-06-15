ZETA DIVISION to recruit VALORANT Game Changers team

Japanese organization ZETA DIVISION has opened applications for female VALORANT players for their Game Changers team, the organization announced today.

ZETA DIVISION will likely enter the Game Changers division in Japan as a part of the expansion of the female league in the region. The circuit will begin in the Summer and conclude later this year, with the league announced in March.

“ZETA DIVISION is looking for members who will be active as female team players in order to participate in VALORANT Game Changers,” the organization said in a press release today. “The team aims to win the VALORANT Game Changers Championship and is looking for someone who can work at a high level.”

Alongside a list of requirements, the organization said the players must be residents of Japan and be able to communicate in Japanese. Players under the age of 18 are allowed to apply if they have parental consent. The recruitment form is available here.

The best Game Changers teams in the world will face off against each other later this year at the Game Changers Championship, which will begin on Nov. 15 and conclude on Nov. 20. The eight-team event, which will be hosted in Berlin, is set to feature two teams from North America, two teams from the EMEA region, one from Brazil, one from East Asia, one from APAC, and one from Latin America.

The event will be hosted on LAN, but Riot did not mention whether the event will allow a crowd. Riot’s upcoming VALORANT Champions Tour events will likely feature live audiences, beginning with Masters Copenhagen next month, although Riot has yet to announce ticket details for the event.