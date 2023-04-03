XSET’s new VALORANT Game Changers roster is stacked with talent ahead of first 2023 event

XSET is back for the first VALORANT Game Changers event of the year and it’s coming out of the gate with some really big names ahead of the tournament, which begins this weekend. Headed by some veteran talent in the scene, the team is looking to take the first crown of the 2023 competitive season.

The team consists of Bob Tran and Katja “katsumi” Pfahnl, two former Cloud9 White competitors, bunny bee, who previously played for XSET, Melanie “rise” Tetreault, who played for CLG Red most recently, and panday, who has played for a variety of teams, most notably orgless team Sanri-O’s, who made it to the top eight in the second Game Changers tournament last year.

A ton of orgs are dropping their rosters today since the tournament qualifiers begin tomorrow. XSET has a long track record competing in the Game Changers tournaments and has been mildly successful in its endeavors, qualifying for most of the main events since the org began fielding a team.

Now, the team heads into 2023 with a brand new roster headed by three veteran players in bob, rise, and katsumi, who have all competed in Game Changers on highly successful teams for the past few tournaments. Bob and katsumi both played on the indestructible Cloud9 roster that dominated most of the events up until the end of last year, and rise played on CLG Red from early 2021 until early 2023.

Coach Dan “Danimal” Booth will take the roster through its first big test when the team competes in the VALORANT Game Changers North America tournament for the first time when open qualifiers begin tomorrow. With a roster so strong, fans are expecting big results from the team going into their first event.