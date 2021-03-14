XSET, Immortals eliminated from VCT NA Masters One

Both teams will have to significantly retool their approaches if they want to qualify for the next Masters.

XSET and Immortals are the first two VALORANT teams to be eliminated from VCT NA Masters One.

XSET fell to Gen.G 0-2, losing Ascent 13-8 and Haven 13-11. They previously lost 0-2 to FaZe Clan in their opening match of the tournament. They exit Masters without winning a map.

Immortals lost their initial match with 100 Thieves 0-2. They managed to peel the first map off Luminosity in the lower bracket but lost the final two maps of the series. Bind, the final map of the series, was an absolute classic. The scoreline ended 13-10 in Luminosity's favor. Luminosity were 0-5 since July 2020 against Immortals.

Gen.G and Luminosity have kept their Masters runs alive for now. Gen.G will next face the loser of Sentinels and 100 Thieves, and Luminosity will face the loser of Envy and FaZe. Tomorrow's matches will be the last of the weekend, meaning Gen.G and Luminosity will have to wait until March 19 to play their next matches.

The next Masters event will look significantly different. It'll be held on LAN in Iceland and will be a truly international event. That means NA will have significantly less slots, with only the best qualifying. Both Immortals and XSET will have to significantly retool their approaches if they want to qualify for the next Masters.

