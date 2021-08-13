X10 seemingly abused the same Cypher Spycam bug in SEA VCT Stage 3: Challengers Playoffs that got Giants penalized in EU VCT

Even though the VALORANT esports scene is just over a year old, history may be repeating itself.

X10 Esports seemingly used a Cypher Spycam exploit on Breeze today in their SEA VCT Stage Three: Challengers Playoffs match against Galaxy Racer. This same bug earned Vodafone Giants a one-map loss in July’s EU VCT Stage Three: Challengers One open qualifier.

By positioning the Spycam on a glitched awning on Breeze’s A site, Cypher can see any enemies that walk through the entrance. And because the camera isn’t visible from the attacker’s point of view, it can’t be destroyed until after it’s already provided pivotal intel to the defending team.

X10’s Yuttanagorn “Zues” Kaewkongyai seemingly placed the Spycam on the glitched awning in the final round of their match against Galaxy Racer, identifying the enemy Jett as she passed through the site’s threshold. X10 went on to win the round, the match, and eventually the series, 2-0.

Fans shared a screengrab of an alleged ruling from a tournament organizer saying that X10 will be “penalized in their next series.” But the official VCT channels have yet to make an announcement. X10 are slated to continue their SEA VCT run tomorrow against Team Big BAAM.

Bref had demanded that Giants be disqualified from the EU VCT open qualifiers after they allegedly used the exploit in at least six of 12 rounds. Riot issued a competitive ruling a few days later and handed Giants a one-map loss for their next match, citing rule 7.2.6 of the VALORANT Global Competition Policy.

“Intentionally using any in game bug to seek an advantage is exploiting and is prohibited,” according to Riot’s previous ruling. “Exploiting includes acts such as making use of any game function that, in the Tournament Operator’s sole judgement, is not functioning as intended and violates the design purpose of VALORANT.”