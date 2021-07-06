Giants to receive one-map loss for next EU VCT match due to exploiting Cypher’s Spycam bug

Giants, an international VALORANT team that compete in Europe, has been penalized by the VCT’s league administration due to exploiting a bug against bref at EU VCT Stage Three: Challengers One open qualifier.

As a result of the punishment, Giants will receive a one-map loss applied to their next official EU VCT match. The team abused Cypher’s Spycam against bref on Breeze’s A site. That Spycam spot allowed Giants’ Cypher to see A site’s entrance through a glitched awning, but it isn’t visible from the attacker’s point of view unless they push far onto the site.

A competitive ruling regarding @GiantsGaming. — VALORANT Champions Tour EU (@valesports_eu) July 6, 2021

“After their match against team bref in the VCT Challengers EU Stage 3 Week 1 Qualifier, Tournament Officials were made aware of the exploit and after further investigation confirmed its use,” the official statement reads. “Intentional use of an in-game bug to seek an advantage is explicitly prohibited. All teams are expected to uphold the standards of competitive integrity outlined in the VALORANT Global Competition Policy.”

By exploiting that bug, Giants has violated section 7.2.6 of the VALORANT Global Competition Policy. Even though Giants defeated bref, they were eliminated by Rix.GG in the round of 16 and didn’t make it into EU VCT Stage Three: Challengers One main event.

You can read section 7.2.6 of the VALORANT Global Competition Policy below.

7.2.6 Exploiting

Intentionally using any in game bug to seek an advantage is exploiting and is prohibited. Exploiting includes acts such as making use of any game function that, in the Tournament Operator’s sole judgement, is not functioning as intended and violates the design purpose of VALORANT. Team members may confidentially check with the referee at the beginning of a Competition to determine if a specific act would be considered Exploiting. Riot reserves the right to make an ex-post-facto determination of whether an exploit has occurred.

