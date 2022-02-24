X10 CRIT eliminated from VCT Thailand Stage One Challengers for violating ‘unauthorized communication rules’

X10 CRIT have been disqualified from VCT Thailand Stage One Challengers due to unauthorized communication against XERXIA in the quarterfinals of the competition, the tournament organizer ESL Thailand revealed today.

The tournament officials analyzed evidence that showed X10 CRIT broke rule 7.2.11 of the VALORANT Competitive Global Policy, which prohibits unauthorized communications. “During the match, communication by a player shall be limited to the other players on the team,” the rule reads. It’s possible that a player may have communicated with the coach, which is only allowed during tactical and technical pauses.

X10 CRIT, an organization that attended VALORANT Champions, the most important tournament to date, faced XERXIA, the home of its former lineup that attended Champions. X10 CRIT beat them on Split 19-17, but the other two maps were not played, likely because tournament officials received evidence about unauthorized communications.

The Thai squad are not the first team to have broken this rule in recent times. T1 were eliminated from the VCT Open Qualifier One in January after their coach talked outside of a technical or tactical pause in a match against TSM. G2 also received a warning for a similar offense.

With this decision, XERXIA have advanced to the semifinals of VCT Thailand Stage One Challengers and will play against the winner of Full Sense and Sharper Esport.