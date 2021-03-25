Some weapons are simply better than others in VALORANT. There are pistols, SMGs, rifles, shotguns, snipers, and heavies, each offering a uniquely different way to play the tactical shooter.

The cheapest weapon in the game costs just 200 credits, while the most expensive comes in at 5,000. But there are all different shapes and sizes of weapons. Some, like the Vandal, Phantom, and Operator are considered the best weapons in the game and are picked routinely at the top of the ranked ladder and in professional play, while others—not so much.

From pistols to heavies, we’ve created a guide to the worst weapons in VALORANT. Here’s our take on the metagame.

The worst pistol: Shorty

Image via Riot Games

The Shorty is the cheapest weapon in the game for a reason. At 200 Creds, the miniature pistol/shotgun has a magazine of just two bullets. At point-blank range, it deals a fair amount of damage, but beyond seven meters, it’s practically useless—barely grazing your enemies’ health bars. If you miss your initial two shots, you’re a sitting duck. The Shorty can be useful in certain low-economy rounds, but it’s generally best to avoid.

Weapon Cost Stats (penetration) Head Body Legs and arms Dropoff distance Fire Rate Run Speed Reload Speed Magazine Shorty 200 3.3 (low) 24/16/6 12/8/3 10/6/2 9-15m 3.33 5.4 1.75 2

The worst SMG: Stinger

Image via Riot Games

Out of the two SMGs, the Spectre wins in almost every way possible. It’s 500 Creds steeper than the Stinger, but its damage, magazine size, penetration, and range firmly come out on top. Although the Stinger is far from being the worst weapon in the game, it’s by no means a good weapon. In most cases, saving or investing in something like a Ghost or a Sheriff is the more sensible option. The Stinger can sometimes pick up a kill or two, but in an extended gunfight, it leaves much to be desired. Its small magazine and fast fire rate let it down in that department.

Weapon Cost Stats (penetration) Head Body Legs and arms Dropoff distance Fire Rate Run Speed Reload Speed Magazine Stinger 1100 18/4 (low) 67/62 27/25 22/21 20m 16 5.73 2.25 20

The worst rifle: Bulldog

Image via Riot Games

The Bulldog is unsurprisingly the worst rifle in the game. It does less damage to the head, body, legs, and arms when compared to the Guardian, Phantom, and Vandal. It’s marginally cheaper, but that’s about it. It could come in handy in an awkward half-buy round when you’re strapped for cash, though weapons like the Spectre or even a pistol are probably better options.

Weapon Cost Stats (penetration) Head Body Legs and arms Dropoff distance Fire Rate Run Speed Reload Speed Magazine Bulldog 2100 9.15/4 (medium) 115 35 29 N/A 9.14 5.4 2.5 24

The worst shotgun: Judge

Image via Riot Games

Shotguns excel in close-quarter situations. When things are looking bleak and cash is running low, the Bucky or Judge comes into play. The Judge is technically the better shotgun when it comes down to overall stats, but its 1,500 Cred price tag lets it down. In most cases, picking up the cheaper Bucky is the better option. It even deals more damage at close range.

Weapon Cost Stats (penetration) Head Body Legs and arms Dropoff distance Fire Rate Run Speed Reload Speed Magazine Judge 1500 3.5 (medium) 34/26/14 17/13/11 14/10/8 10-15m 3.5 5.06 2.2 7

The worst sniper: Marshal

Image via Riot Games

There’s absolutely nothing wrong with the Marshal, it’s just not quite an Operator. It deals 85 damage to the legs and arms, which is a downside, and it has medium penetration instead of high, but it’s fairly cheap. The Operator though is one of, if not the best weapon in the game.

Weapon Cost Stats (penetration) Head Body Legs and arms Dropoff distance Fire Rate Run Speed Reload Speed Magazine Marshal 1000 1.5/1.2 (medium) 202 101 85 N/A 1.5 5.4 2.5 5

The worst heavy: Odin

Image via Riot Games

In their current state, the Ares and Odin are barely worth mentioning. The weapons both have large magazines and high bullet penetration, but they’re wildly inaccurate. A rifle will almost always come out on top. The Odin though is one of the most overpriced weapons in the game. It costs 3,200 Creds, even more than the Phantom and Vandal.

Weapon Cost Stats (penetration) Head Body Legs and arms Dropoff distance Fire Rate Run Speed Reload Speed Magazine Odin 3200 12/15.6 (high) 95/77 38/31 32/26 30m 12-15.6 5.13 5 100

Explore the Next-Gen Consoles, Hot New Games, Featured Gaming Deals, Lightning Gaming Deals, and Much More.