Why are voice lines missing from VALORANT Episode 7?

Don't be alarmed, its not just you.

VALORANT agents and their interactions with each other are an important part of any match, as it adds a layer of world-building to the tactical shooter. Perhaps more importantly too, the voicelines also indicate when abilities are used, making them an essential mechanic—which makes their absence all the more worrying.

Each agent has dozens of voice lines, ranging from pieces of banter to dialogue that provides background on each character. However, some players have noticed lines are missing in matchmade games right now.

The issue appeared after the kickoff of Episode Seven Act One on June 27, which introduced the new agent Deadlock. The update also added a new battle pass, Team Deathmatch, and a progression system.

Related: How to quickly level up your battle pass in VALORANT

However, the update also seemed to introduce a bug that accidentally deleted voice lines from agents and the in-game announcer. Several players posted about the issue occurring in their matches, indicating it is not an isolated incident.

Is Riot going to fix VALORANT’s missing voice lines?

There is currently no ETA on when the issue will be addressed, although it’s unlikely Riot will leave such a significant issue unresolved for long. The announcer bug is arguably even worse than the missing voice lines too, as this can prevent players from knowing when the Spike has been planted, among other important updates.

In the meantime, it will be best to avoid competitive playlists, as the lack of voices could impact your placement matches.

I’ll be sticking to TDM until Riot adds the crucial voice lines back.

About the author