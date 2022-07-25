Who was the MVP of VCT Masters Copenhagen? Our award winners and best player picks

The best of the best shined the brightest on the big stage at VCT Masters Copenhagen. The top teams in the world collided in a terrific two weeks of VALORANT action, culminating in three days of red hot action in front of a raucous crowd. The weekend topped off with an exhilarating five-map grand finals between FPX and Paper Rex, which ended with FPX hoisting the trophy.

Several players across multiple teams stepped up in huge moments throughout the event, with many delivering consistently special performances during the entire tournament. With Copenhagen still freshly behind us, let’s honor the players who had the largest impact in one of the biggest international VALORANT tournaments to date.

VCT Masters Copenhagen award winners

MVP: FPX’s Shao

Photo by Colin Young-Wolff/Riot Games

The most valuable player at VCT Masters Copenhagen is none other than FunPlus Phoenix’s Andrey “Shao” Kiprsky. His teammate Ardis “ardiis” Svarenieks was the superstar performer in the group stage, and the returning Dmitry “SUYGETSU” Ilyushin commanded a ton of attention during playoffs. But across the whole event, Shao provided the most value to the eventual champions in FPX.

Across the entire tournament, Shao stood third in kill-assist-trade-survive percentage (KAST), and first during the playoffs. He was also a top-five player in clutch percentage, and top 10 in K/D. Shao delivered when it mattered most; he was the most impactful player during FPX’s final two victories against OpTic and Paper Rex.

Clutch gods: KRÜ’s keznit and Paper Rex’s mindfreak

Photo by Colin Young-Wolff/Riot Games

In clutch situations, no one delivered quite like KRÜ’s Angelo “keznit” Mori and Paper Rex’s Aaron “mindfreak” Leonhart. Each player posted a 35-percent clutch rating during Masters Copenhagen, with keznit winning seven out of 20 clutch attempts and mindfreak winning 12 out of 34.

But mindfreak’s clutch-winning percentage is more impressive, given that all of his took place in the playoffs while keznit’s were all during the group stage. Mindfreak’s most impressive individual series was Paper Rex’s win over Fnatic, where he won 50 percent of his clutches.

Best frag finders: Guild’s Sayf and XSET’s Cryocells

Photo by Colin Young-Wolff/Riot Games

When it comes to finding kills, particularly at the beginning of rounds, two names stand tall in Guild’s Saif “Sayf” Jibraeel and XSET’s Matthew “Cryocells” Panganiban. Cryocells and Sayf finished first and second overall in K/D rating, and were each top three in average combat score (ACS) behind Paper Rex’s Jing Jie “Jinggg” Wang.

They were also eight and ninth in first kills per round among players who finished with more first kills than first deaths. Sayf also produced an impressive clutch rating of 21 percent. Cryocells had the second highest first-blood success rate, winning 18 out of his 25 opening duels.

VCT Masters Copenhagen stat leaders

Here are the top five players in ACS, KAST, and clutch percentage at Masters Copenhagen.

Top five players in ACS at Masters Copenhagen

Player ACS Team Rounds played Jinggg 262.1 Paper Rex 244 Sayf 260.9 Guild 229 Cryocells 249.6 XSET 119 Derke 247.9 Fnatic 234 yay 246.3 OpTic 393

Top five players in KAST at Masters Copenhagen

Player KAST Team Rounds played Leo 79 percent Guild 229 MaKo 78 percent DRX 253 Shao 77 percent FPX 554 trexxx 76 percent Guild 229 Cryocells* 75 percent* XSET 119

*Numerous players finished with a KAST rating of 75 percent, but Cryocells finished with the highest ACS of all of them. Those players are: Fnatic’s Alfajer, OpTic’s Marved, FPX’s SUYGETSU, DRX’s stax, and Paper Rex’s mindfreak.

Top five players in clutch percentage at Masters Copenhagen

Player Clutch wins/attempts and percentage Team Rounds played mindfreak 12/34, 35 percent Paper Rex 244 keznit 7/20, 35 percent KRÜ 282 JoXJo 6/20, 30 percent Northeption 150 f0rsakeN 4/15, 27 percent Paper Rex 244 Shao* 21/83, 25 percent* FPX 554

*XERXIA’s sScary and Leviatan’s kiNgg finished with a 25-percent clutch rating too, but Shao had more clutch wins and attempts than them combined.

VCT Masters Copenhagen dishonorable mentions