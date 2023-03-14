Which VALORANT agents are the most picked in March so far?

The VALORANT roster has a selection of 20 agents to choose from—but some are more popular than others.

The most popular agents in VALORANT throughout March are some of the easiest to pick up and play.

VALORANT agent pick rates (March 2023)

Sage, one of the few agents that can heal teammates, remains the most popular agent in VALORANT this month with a 25.71 percent pick rate so far, according to Valking.gg.

Jett and Reyna are placed second and third with their aggressive duelist capabilities making them two of the most efficient fraggers in the game. Jett has accrued a 23.92 percent pick rate while Reyna has a 22.81 percent pick rate.

The least-played agents may not come as a surprise, either. Harbor, the newest controller added to VALORANT, has a 1.53 percent pick rate. Yoru, despite being reworked with his abilities tweaked in the past, is the second lowest-picked agent a 2.2 percent.

The pick rate of agents is dependent on the rank that players compete in.

Jett is the most popular agent in Radiant, according to data website Blitz.gg. The duelist boasts one of the highest average scores compared to the rest of the VALORANT roster at 246. Phoenix, Raze, and Reyna have similar stat lines with an average score of 247.

Moving down the ranks, the popularity of agents such as Sage begins to increase. In Bronze Three, for example, Sage is the most popular agent with a 12.1 percent pick rate.

The reason for Sage’s popularity overall is the number of players situated toward the middle and lower ranks. Comparatively, there are fewer players in the highest Elos in the game.