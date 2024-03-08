Where to get Wingman plushies from VALORANT

Whether you’re fighting for a win in VALORANT or chilling on the couch at home, Gekko’s trusty Wingman can be your best friend and plushy companion in whatever you plan to do.

Recommended Videos

In VALORANT, Wingman is one of Gekko‘s special abilities where he throws out a cute little buddy to run forward and stun the closest enemy target. You can use him to plant and defuse the spike, making him an invaluable friend and tool in the heat of battle. There is, however, another way to bring Wingman into the real world; by grabbing yourself a soft plush of the adorable creature for yourself.

There is, however, only one specific place where you can pick up your own VALORANT Wingman for your collection, and it’s also provided by Riot Games.

Buying a VALORANT Wingman plush

Your own fuzzy buddy. Image by Riot Games

You can only buy an official Riot plush from the company’s merchandise website, where you’ll see a whole pile of games merch. When you filter the website to feature only VALORANT items, you’ll quickly find the Wingman plush in the store.

The Wingman plush costs $29.99 USD and will ship around two weeks after the date of purchase. The item is seven to eight inches tall, has a detachable boba drink, magnetic appendages, and is very soft to the touch. It’s reminiscent of other Riot plush collectables of the past, and could be a great addition to a growing supply of plushies.

If you’re looking for even more VALORANT plushies to keep Wingman company, there are also a few other buddies you can pick up. For example, there are plushies for Tactibunny, Tactibear, and Dan the Penguin, who are all Easter egg characters found in battle pass player cards, gun buddies, and hidden across maps in the hero shooter.

Either way, you’ll finally have a friend to cuddle up with while you enjoy some VALORANT gameplay, especially with a new agent releasing in the coming month.