Where is VALORANT’s Deadlock from? Deadlock’s nationality, explained

VALORANT’s 22nd agent, Deadlock, was introduced to the world during the VCT Masters Tokyo finals with a unique cinematic. This latest Sentinel, focused on adaption over set-up on a site, has a lot of new information for fans to get used to in the growing metagame.

Deadlock will release alongside Episode Seven on June 27, and with each agent representing a region in the world, Deadlock is no different.

Where is Deadlock from in VALORANT?

Deadlock is from Norway, marking VALORANT’s first Norwegian agent and second Scandinavian agent, with Breach being the first. She speaks her native language along with English in the Episode Seven cinematic, UNMADE.

After going to an abandoned outpost and finding a bear killing everyone within, she barely manages to beat it while losing her left arm to a bite. Saved by Sova, another agent familiar with cold outposts in his native Russia, she is brought to VALORANT and given a mechanical arm by Killjoy.

How to unlock Deadlock in VALORANT

First off, as mentioned during the reveal broadcast on VCT Masters Tokyo, fans can get instant access to Deadlock on Episode Seven’s release if they are subscribed to Xbox Game Pass. That service, when connected to your Riot account, gives players access to all agents, including the newest releases.

Besides that, players can unlock her through the agent unlock system, which will be updated so that players can unlock agents faster, including new releases. That new version of what was formerly known as agent contracts will come alongside Episode Seven.

Even with this new version of agent unlocks, unlocking Deadlock will revolve around gaining XP through daily and weekly challenges. And if you want the agent quickly without buying a Game Pass or grinding for XP, the agent is available to purchase for 1000 VALORANT points.

What is Deadlock’s real name in VALORANT?

Riot has yet to reveal the real name of Deadlock. The reveal trailer doesn’t mention her name or any information Riot has given so far.

How old is Deadlock in VALORANT?

We don’t have a specific age for most characters in VALORANT. However, each character does fit into their own age group, and Deadlock clearly looks older than the young agent Gekko and younger than the veteran agent Brimstone. Even then, Deadlock could be older or younger, but we won’t know until Riot officially reveals the agent’s age.

