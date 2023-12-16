When will VALORANT’s final Night Market of 2023 end?

Take advantage of the last sales of the year.

Riot Games might have some of the most popular free-to-play games on PC, but the developers know just how to entice you with some in-game cosmetics—including VALORANT‘s much-anticipated Night Market.

VALORANT has some of the most well-designed skins of any first-person shooter, but with such fancy skins come some pretty steep prices. These prices can vary, depending on the level of detail and work that was necessary to create the skin, from basic color wraps costing just under $10 USD to grand skins with new animations and sound effects costing upwards of $30 USD.

As a result, players often wait for their turn to swipe some skins at a discounted price at the scheduled Night Market.

When will the last Night Market of 2023 end?

The Night Market is open for business this holiday season. Image via Riot Games

VALORANT‘s final Night Market of 2023 started on Wednesday, Dec. 13 and will end on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, which is a great way to start off the new year. It might not return for at least another month or two, meaning that you’ll want to grab up any skins that have been on your radar.

If you’re looking for some of the newer skins in your Night Market, you’re unfortunately out of luck. The Night Market will only feature cosmetics that are at least one full act old, and will not have any limited-time event bundles, such as the Arcane or VCT Champions skins. It is usually very rare to get multiple top-tier skins in your market, and more often than not, players discover that their market has no skins that they wish to buy.

Even still, if your Night Market features one skin that you’ve had your eye on but weren’t able to buy when it first debuted, you might want to jump on the opportunity while it is still there.