When will the first 2024 VALORANT Night Market begin and end?

Savings galore.
Published: Jan 30, 2024 04:42 pm
Raze spectating the Neptune Vandal in VALORANT's Split B Site
If you’ve been holding out on buying any new VALORANT skins but feeling the itch for a new cosmetic while you climb the ranked ladder, then you’re in luck. The first Night Market of 2024 is upon us, and hopefully you’ll get some deals on some sweet weapon skins.

The VALORANT Night Market rolls around at the beginning of every Act, and is a limited-time event where players get six random weapon skins in a special shop for a discounted price. The available weapons are also random, and can vary in rarity and price point, from ultra rare melee weapons and expensive cosmetics to basic skins for lesser used guns.

Players are not guaranteed any high-tier skins or weapon types, and you aren’t able to re-roll your selection once you’ve unveiled them in your client. As a result, it is purely luck to see if you get good skins for weapons that you frequent in your games. Even still, you aren’t required to buy anything from your Night Market, making it a small inconvenience if you don’t get any skins that you’re particularly fond of.

When is the first VALORANT Night Market of 2024?

An opened Night Market collection, with five different skins for various weapons on display.
The selection can range from delightful to disgusting. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The first Night Market of the year will take place from Wednesday, Jan. 31 to Saturday, Feb. 24. The last Night Market in 2023 opened around 7pm CT, which means that you can expect the store to go live around the same time, although Riot could change up the schedule at a moment’s notice.

Each skin discount will also vary for each weapon, from a measly 10 percent to a whopping 49 percent price cut. These discounts are also massive deals for any VALORANT enthusiasts, since skins are usually priced at a premium for most collections.

If you are looking for any recently released skins in your Night Market, you are out of luck, because you’ll need to wait for the following Act for a chance to see these cosmetics in your market. Additionally, Gear skins, Battle Pass skins, melee skins above 3,550 VP, and any skins classed as Ultra or Exclusive will not be added into the Night Market pool.

