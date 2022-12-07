When will the Cryostasis bundle be added to the VALORANT shop?

The holidays are upon us with developers Riot Games set to introduce a new iced-out bundle in VALORANT.

The icy bundle, aptly dubbed “Cryostasis,” will feature a new hammer melee weapon alongside Operator, Classic, Bulldog, and Vandal skins. Each tier of the special-edition skin will change the VALORANT weapons in question to add crystals, reminiscent of the winter weather during the holidays.

When will Cryostasis skins hit the VALORANT shop?

The Cryostasis bundle will be available on Wednesday, Dec. 14, so VALORANT players can get their hands on the cold weapon skins late next week.

Players will likely enjoy the massive hammer drill which is the stand-out skin from the bundle. It is distinctly different from other melee weapons in the game to its massive size and unique design.

The unique feature of the bundle is the slow freezing effect that is applicable to the weapons when the skin is maxed out.

For example, on the vandal, the weapon will slowly thaw out once the VALORANT players begin to shoot to eventually expose the bleak steampunk-esque design.

The weapon skins feature a slight change in sound from the regular shots but it’s not as noticeable as the Ion bundle, for example. If that’s what players are into, the bundle will not be for them.

But the VALORANT bundle is clean and doesn’t go over the top with special effects. The finisher is simple, with the enemy frozen in the air with snow slowly falling around them. The ground underneath the enemy changes to an iced-out floor.