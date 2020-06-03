When is VALORANT officially getting a ranked mode?

Many fans were disappointed to find out that VALORANT’s official release didn’t come with ranked play. But Riot Games is still making adjustments.

Although ranked was available for VALORANT players who participated in the closed beta, it wasn’t released upon launch yesterday. Riot heard some of the feedback from players and decided it’d be best to make adjustments to ranked before it’s released. Therefore, ranked is still in development and it doesn’t have a release date yet.

Riot is still tweaking solo-duo queue, in particular. “We want to create a system that is fair for both teams and individuals to play in while avoiding the downsides of creating two queues,” VALORANT game director Ziegler said on June 1.

Players were uncertain that VALORANT’s ranked game mode would be successful if it was released on launch. The system was questioned, even by professional players, when they were given their ranks. Shroud, for example, a former CS:GO professional and FPS player, placed Diamond Three, leaving him to question whether individual performance affects his placement.

VALORANT won’t be the name of the highest rank in the game once the competitive mode is released, VALORANT senior designer Sean Szopinski told Polygon. Although the new name hasn’t been revealed, it’ll likely fit the theme of Bronze, Iron, Silver, and Gold.

“What could be cooler than climbing the ranks, aspiring to become an elite and heroic Valorant, the personification of the game itself,” Szopinski said. “You guys are right though, it’s a bit confusing. We get it. I get it. We’ll change it for launch.”

It looks like VALORANT players will have to wait a little longer for ranked to be released. This article will be updated when a released date for VALORANT’s ranked mode becomes available.