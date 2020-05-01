Shroud places Diamond 3 in VALORANT

First-person shooter legend shroud was placed in Diamond Three in VALORANT yesterday,

The former CS:GO pro went 3-2 in his placement matches before being assigned the rank, which he claims to be “down” for. Shroud hypothesized as to how his rank may have been determined, chalking it up to “individual performance.”

For those interested, I went 3-2 in Ranked of @PlayVALORANT and got Diamond 3. IDK how this works tbh but im down? — Michael Grzesiek (@shroud) May 1, 2020

“I think it really is individual performance,” shroud said on yesterday’s Mixer broadcast. “Because like even when I lost a game and we got smoked, I was still performing very well individually so that’s probably why I’m [Diamond Three].”

While fellow streamer Dr Disrespect joked that shroud was ranked high because he “[knows] people at Riot Games,” many VALORANT players are confused by the ranked system.

Screengrab via Mixer

The system has puzzled the community because individual performance is a huge factor in climbing the ranked ladder. Players are complaining that they can’t queue up with their friends after playing one ranked match together, claiming the rank disparity between them is too high.

Some players even believe that performances in Unrated matches helped determine where they’ve been placed.

VALORANT is in closed beta and the developers launched Competitive mode yesterday. There’s still a couple of months before the game’s official release, so Riot has plenty of time to fix any issues.