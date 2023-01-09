The end of an act in VALORANT is often more exciting than it is sad, with lots of new content and changes coming up, especially to start off an entirely new episode.

Episode Five as a whole introduced a ton of new changes, namely in the debut of the map Pearl and the agent Harbor, and the implementation of map rotations, collection favorites, the Swiftplay game mode, and the Ascendant ranked in competitive. Even with the episode ending, all these changes will remain, but there will be no more access to the Episode Five, Act Three battle pass.

As always, when an act ends, there will also be a rank reset. Players will need to play at least one placement match to get their new rank for Episode Six, Act One, and should expect a rank slightly lower than the one they ended Episode Five with.

When does VALORANT Episode 5, Act 3 end?

The last full day for VALORANT Episode Five, Act Three is Monday, Jan. 9, with Episode Six, Act One officially kicking off on Tuesday, Jan. 10.

When Episode Six, Act One launches, it will open with the debut of the newest map Lotus (in its own separate queue from unrated and competitive at first) as well as the return of Split, albeit with some minor changes.

As with previous acts, it should last roughly two months. For this act, Breeze and Bind will be removed from both the competitive and unrated queues.