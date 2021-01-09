When does VALORANT Episode 2 Act 1 end?

Make sure you do not run out of time this Act.

VALORANT Episode Two, Act One introduces the new agent Yoru and a new battlepass for players to enjoy. The Act will not be around forever, though, so fans should enjoy the limited time they have to enjoy everything it has to offer.

Episode Two, Act One begins on Jan. 12 and ends on March 1. This gives players just over two months to grind the battle pass and experiment with the new Agent before the Act ends. The end date is important to remember for players who are planning on completing the entire battle pass.

Episode One, Act III featured a similar battle pass with dozens of tiers for players to unlock. Act III was three weeks longer than the previous Act, and Episode Two, Act One will return to the original length. This is an important distinction as players will have less time to complete these Act’s battle pass.

The Act One battle pass includes 12 gun skins, a melee skin, and several other cosmetic items. Players can unlock exclusive Gun Buddies, player cards, titles, and more by playing consistently throughout the season.

Players can also measure their ranked progress throughout the season, and knowing when the season ends can keep goals on track. The end of the season also marks a new beginning for players who may have had a tough season in the ranked playlist.

VALORANT players will have roughly two months to enjoy Act One and to complete the battle pass. Make sure to play consistently if you are planning on completing the entire battle pass.