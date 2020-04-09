When does VALORANT’s closed beta end?

VALORANT’s closed beta kicked off on Tuesday, April 7 and it’s been at full steam ever since.

The anticipation around Riot’s five-vs-five tactical shooter has been unprecedented, bringing in millions of viewers on Twitch and breaking records while doing it.

The game is only available for a select number of players in the U.S., Canada, Russia, Turkey, and Europe right now. Riot plans to expand to Asia, Africa, and South America, however, in the weeks and months to come. But when will the closed beta end?

VALORANT’s closed beta was originally supposed to be short and sweet and last for a couple of months, but this may no longer be the case. Some fans have speculated it will continue all the way into the summer when the game finally releases. This hasn’t been confirmed by Riot, but it looks like it’s heading that way.

It’s possible that when the closed beta ends, Riot will usher in an open beta, giving everyone access to the game. The closed beta is used to test the waters and make sure the servers are up to scratch. There have been a few hiccups so far, with Riot temporarily pausing beta access, but it’s mostly been smooth sailing.

To get access to the closed beta, if you haven’t already, simply create a Riot account, link it up to your Twitch account, and watch select VALORANT streams.

This article will be updated when Riot confirms a date for the end of the beta.