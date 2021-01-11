When are the 2021 VALORANT Challengers events?

Get ready to see the best in the world compete.

Riot Games recently revealed the dates for the Challengers stage of the VALORANT Champions Tour 2021 during the Episode Two “Hangout Stream” on Jan. 11. This will allow teams to compete in regional events for a spot in a Masters tournament.

Each Challengers event will feature an open qualifier system, which means almost any team will have an opportunity to compete against the best in the world.

Mark your calendars! Here's the #VALORANTChallengers Stage 01 start schedule🌎 pic.twitter.com/ji2s8QoYIU — VALORANT Champions Tour (@ValorantEsports) January 11, 2021

The regional Challengers events will allow the top teams from each region to move on to an international Masters event and create regional storylines. There will be three Masters events throughout the year and the top 16 teams will move on to the Champions event.

The Champions Tour is the first official VALORANT international competition and will allow one team to earn the crown of world champion. The best teams in each region recently competed in the First Strike tournaments, but now they'll have to compete with the world’s top squads.

VALORANT fans will have multiple opportunities to watch each region’s best teams compete in the Challengers events. Most of the events take place on separate days, so fans can easily keep track of all of the action and excitement.

Here are the dates for the VALORANT Challengers Stage 01 events:

Latin America: Jan. 26

Brazil: Jan. 30

Korea: Jan. 30

North America: Feb. 3 to 7

Southeast Asia: Feb. 5

CIS: Feb. 11

Europe: Feb. 11

Japan: TBA

Midde East/North Africa: TBA

This article will be updated when the dates for Japan and MENA are announced.