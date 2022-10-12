What we know about VALORANT’s new Tournaments mode and when it’s going live

Watching the professionals play best of threes or fives makes the competitive dynamic of esports thrilling to watch and now fans will get to experience that for themselves with Riot’s new VALORANT in-game tournament system.

This system is rumored to be surfacing either during or at the end of Episode 5, Act 3. Meaning, that between Oct. 18 and roughly Jan. 11, fans will get this new tournament mode to battle it out in a series of matches to see who really is on top.

Alongside the recent agent news, this would be a massive game mode to implement for the title. It was originally discussed midway through 2021, with the developers sharing their plan to implement the mode in the future.

How is VALORANT’s tournament mode going to work?

The developers shared that they were modeling it off the League of Legends Clash mode “but more details needed to be ironed out.”

It would be 5 stack teams against each other, with each win progressing players through the tournament brackets. But, players might have the option to have two reserve players to switch out from the bench if necessary.

New tournament mode will let 5-stacks compete through a tournament!



Similar to League of Legends' Clash, but more details need to be ironed out 🏆 pic.twitter.com/IbJpX2JgUe — ValorIntel (@ValorINTEL) June 21, 2021

The single-elimination tournament would give players the chance to play against other players in their region, with the winners getting more rewards as they progressed.

Recent leaks have suggested this aligns with our predictions, with trusted VALORANT leaker ValorLeaks saying: “Tournaments seem to be prepping to launch with the next Act or Very Soon.”

Tournaments seem to be prepping to launch with the next Act or Very Soon. | #VALORANT



– Play in Leagues to Earn Points

– There will be a Minimum Level to play in tournaments.

– You will be Placed into Divisions Split by different Numbers ( Division 1, 2, 3, etc..) — Mike | Valorant Leaks & Info (@ValorLeaks) October 4, 2022

So VALORANT fans will have to get their teams together soon and get practicing so they can make it to the Tournaments finals and prove they’re the biggest ranked heroes.