After waiting hours for your friends to jump online and partying up in VALORANT for a bit of ranked action, you’ve been met with wildly different ranks. Perhaps a friend made it to Diamond while you’re languishing in Silver? Fear not, we’re here to tell you what ranks can play together in VALORANT.

Riot Games splits its vast player base into a collection of ranks that roughly detail every player’s skill level. Fortunately, Riot does take certain exceptions into account, so you will be able to play with your higher-level friends—but there’s a limit.

The issue mainly surrounds fairness in a competitive environment. This is why Riot takes certain steps to ensure everyone enjoys their ranked matches.

Why some ranks can’t play together in VALORANT

VALORANT tries to keep games even, and that’s where ranks come into play. While you might feel you deserve to play with your Ascendant pals, a lower-level Silver will get absolutely demolished as soon as they step foot in a higher-level server.

This is why Riot prevents certain ranks from playing with others. Not only is it not fair on you, it’s not fair on your teammates who have to carry your slack. Let’s not forget your opponents, who get thrashed by someone who’s well above their rank.

What ranks can play together in VALORANT?

There are nine ranks in VALORANT—eight of them split three ways. Image via Riot Games

There’s one bonus to be aware of with ranked: If you queue with a full stack of five, you will be able to queue regardless of rank. So if you’re going in knowing there’s a bit of disparity between you or another in the group, try and fill the party to the maximum.

But if you’re struggling to get a fifth, your ranks will impact your chances. Here’s who you’ll be able to play with in VALORANT:

Bronze and Iron can play with Silver ranks

and can play with ranks Silver can play with anyone until they go beyond Gold

can play with anyone until they go Gold can only play with ranks as high as Platinum

can only play with ranks as high as Platinum, Ascendant, Immortal, and Radiant can only play with teammates who are one tier away from their own.

For those of you who’ve reached the almighty ranks of Immortal and Radiant, you won’t be able to queue in a party of three. You’ll only be able to solo, duo, and five-stack.

