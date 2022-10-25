What does EMEA mean in VALORANT? All regions included in EMEA

Riot Games’ goal in rebranding the VALORANT Champions Tour to a franchised league was to combine certain regions to create a breeding ground for the best talent in the world. That includes the EMEA region which features Championship level organizations and players from different backgrounds. But what does EMEA really stand for outside of just the ‘European’ region? Well, Europe is just the first letter in the EMEA melting pot which also lists the Middle East and Africa to form the regional league.

VALORANT has no shortage of talent in any of the three franchised leagues, but the EMEA region is by far the most diverse. Players from EMEA can come together and play under one banner without having to be from one specific country which makes it the perfect place to train and improve. EMEA has also been where all international LAN tournaments have been hosted, inviting teams from outside regions to come practice among the best of the best.

These ten teams will be competing on LAN next year in the EMEA league through Berlin, Germany. Berlin is no stranger to competitive VALORANT as it hosted one of the three Masters events in 2021. Masters: Berlin was one of many tournaments that showcased EMEA’s prowess with Gambit Esports walking away with the title.

From Spain to France, here are all of the countries tied to the ten partnered EMEA teams.