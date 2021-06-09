Voting for VALORANT’s community-inspired cosmetics will be available in NA and OCE until June 25, includes ‘Sheesh’ spray

Let the voting begin.

As part of VALORANT‘s one-year celebration, Riot is launching a community-powered battle pass slated to go live in Episode Four. While the cosmetics won’t be released for a while, players in NA and OCE can vote for their regional community-inspired spray, gun buddy, and game title ideas through June 25. While Riot says fans can vote from the client’s announcement tile, it doesn’t appear to have gone live yet.

The potential cosmetics include the “Ice in my Veins” and “Sheesh” sprays, playing off of one of VALORANT‘s biggest memes. While it’s still an early concept, the Sheesh spray, featuring Yoru, would be one of the more entertaining options if it also played an audio cue like the Make Some Noise spray. In addition, Riot showed off a Gold Grill, Go Brrr!, and Burrito gun buddy concept, which would all make perfect companions on the battlefield.

The community battle pass will run locally for every region and feature different cosmetics based on their respective communities. The top vote earners from each region will appear in the future Episode Four battle pass.

Riot did include a disclaimer that there’s “no guarantee” that the items will be produced and that they’re “solely concepts.”

