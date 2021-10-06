Version1 signs Oderus to VALORANT roster ahead of NA VCT Last Chance Qualifier

Version1 has finally filled the open roster spot on its men’s VALORANT team, signing ex-CS:GO pro and former Dignitas/Kansas City Pioneers player Chad “Oderus” Miller.

Oderus fills the void left by Version1’s former in-game leader Anthony “vanity” Malaspina after the accomplished IGL left V1 to reunite with his former Chaos E.C. teammates on the Cloud9 Blue VALORANT roster. V1 haven’t played since his departure, last appearing in the Challengers event of VCT Stage Three in late July where they lost four straight series, including one to Oderus and KCP.

Welcome @oderuscs !!



We are thrilled to have Oderus join Version1 to help our team compete with the best 🔥



See him and the team back in action during the #VALORANTLCQ next week.#V1VAL #NeverDone pic.twitter.com/U7SXTddhYV — Version1 (@version1gg) October 6, 2021

In the announcement video, Oderus said it was “a no brainer” joining Version1 when the Minnesota-based organization made him an offer, citing the roster’s skill and experience level. V1 surprised many viewers during Stage Two when they reached Masters Two Reykjavík just months after the roster came together. Despite reaching that point, their less-than-stellar showing in Stage Three has landed them in the Last Chance Qualifier alongside seven other exceptional teams.

With less than a week to go before the LCQ, Oderus will have to learn to heed the callouts of Zellsis, who’s taken over the IGL role following vanity’s departure. Many fans will be curious to see how his skillset meshes with that of wippie since the two have shared a similar agent pool of Viper and Killjoy in their most recent matches.

Version1 begin their LCQ run on the event’s second day, Oct. 13, against none other than vanity and Cloud9 Blue at 2pm CT.

