VCT Pacific 2023: VALORANT scores, schedule, format, and standings

VALORANT continues to get bigger and bigger across Asia, and the game’s biggest stars are all in one place in the VCT Pacific League. Making up one of the three international VCT leagues, this competition features the top teams and players from Japan, Korea, South Asia, and Southeast Asia.
The Pacific League consists of 10 partnered teams, featuring rosters that represent some of the most prominent and established esports organizations in Asia, such as T1, Gen.G, and DRX. League play will officially be hosted at the Sangam Colosseum in Seoul, South Korea, but the final two days of playoffs will be played in Jangchung Stadium.
How to watch VCT Pacific 2023
The official VCT Pacific broadcasts will be cast in English on the VALORANT Pacific Twitch and YouTube channels, as well as on Facebook. Broadcasts in Korean, Chinese, Tagalog (Phillipines), Bahasa Indonesia, Thai, Vietnamese, Mandarin, and Hindi will also be available.
VCT Pacific 2023 format
The regular season will consist of an eight-week round-robin stage, where each team will play the other nine in a single best-of-three match. Each team will play once a week (five games over three days), with the exception of a “super week” at the end of the season that will feature each team playing twice over five straight days.
The top six teams from the regular season will advance to the double-elimination playoffs in late May. The top three teams from the playoffs will qualify for Masters Tokyo and Champions 2023. A fourth Pacific team will attend Champions 2023 via the Last Chance Qualifier in July.
VCT Pacific 2023 standings
Here is the standings table for VCT Pacific 2023.
|Place
|Team
|Record
|Main Roster
|–
|Detonation FocusMe
|–
|takej, Reita, xnfri, Anthem, Suggest
|–
|DRX
|–
|stax, Rb, Zest, BuZz, MaKo
|–
|Gen.G
|–
|Meteor, k1Ng, TS, eKo, Sylvan
|–
|Global Esports
|–
|SkRossi, AYRIN, t3xture, Monyet, Bazzi
|–
|Paper Rex
|–
|mindfreak, f0rsakeN, Benkai, d4v41, Jinggg
|–
|Rex Regum Qeon
|–
|Emman, EJAY, Xffero, fl1pzjder, Lmemore
|–
|T1
|–
|xeta, Munchkin, ban, Sayaplayer, Carpe
|–
|Talon Esports
|–
|Crws, foxz, sushiboys, garnetS, JitboyS
|–
|Team Secret
|–
|JessieVash, DubsteP, BORKUM, Jremy, invy
|–
|ZETA DIVISION
|–
|Laz, crow, Dep, SugarZ3ro, TENNN
VCT Pacific 2023 scores and schedule
Here’s the full schedule for VCT Pacific 2023, including the results of each match. All times are listed in CT and are subject to changes and delays.
Saturday, March 25
- 4am: ZETA vs. DRX
- 7am: T1 vs. Global
Sunday, March 26
- 4am: Paper Rex vs. DNF
- 7am: Secret vs. Talon
Monday, March 27
- 4am: RRQ vs. Gen.G
Saturday, April 1
- 4am: ZETA vs. RRQ
- 7am: Talon vs. T1
Sunday, April 2
- 4am: Secret vs. Paper Rex
- 7am: Gen.G vs. DFM
Monday, April 3
- 4am: Global vs. DRX
Saturday, April 8
- 4am: RRQ vs. DFM
- 7am: T1 vs. Paper Rex
Sunday, April 9
- 4am: ZETA vs. Global
- 7am: Talon vs. DRX
Monday, April 10
- 4am: Secret vs. Gen.G
Saturday, April 15
- 4am: Paper Rex vs. DRX
- 7am: Secret vs. RRQ
Sunday, April 16
- 4am: T1 vs. Gen.G
- 7am: ZETA vs. DFM
Monday, April 17
- 4am: Talon vs. Global
Saturday, April 22
- 4am: Paper Rex vs. Global
- 7am: Gen.G vs. DRX
Sunday, April 23
- 4am: T1 vs. RRQ
- 7am: Secret vs. DFM
Monday, April 24
- 4am: ZETA vs. Talon
Saturday, April 29
- 4am: T1 vs. DFM
- 7am: ZETA vs. Secret
Sunday, April 30
- 4am: Global vs. Gen.G
- 7am: RRQ vs. DRX
Monday, May 1
- 4am: Talon vs. Paper Rex
Saturday, May 6
- 4am: Talon vs. Gen.G
- 7am: ZETA vs. Paper Rex
Sunday, May 7
- 4am: RRQ vs. Global
- 7am: Secret vs. T1
Monday, May 8
- 4am: DRX vs. DFM
Friday, May 12
- 4am: Paper Rex vs. Gen.G
- 7am: ZETA vs. T1
Saturday, May 13
- 4am: Secret vs. DRX
- 7am: Global vs. DFM
Sunday, May 14
- 4am: Talon vs. RRQ
- 7am: ZETA vs. Gen.G
Monday, May 15
- 4am: T1 vs. DRX
- 7am: Secret vs. Global
Tuesday, May 16
- 4am: Talon vs. DFM
- 7am: RRQ vs. Paper Rex