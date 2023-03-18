VCT Pacific 2023: VALORANT scores, schedule, format, and standings

VALORANT continues to get bigger and bigger across Asia, and the game’s biggest stars are all in one place in the VCT Pacific League. Making up one of the three international VCT leagues, this competition features the top teams and players from Japan, Korea, South Asia, and Southeast Asia.

The Pacific League consists of 10 partnered teams, featuring rosters that represent some of the most prominent and established esports organizations in Asia, such as T1, Gen.G, and DRX. League play will officially be hosted at the Sangam Colosseum in Seoul, South Korea, but the final two days of playoffs will be played in Jangchung Stadium.

How to watch VCT Pacific 2023

The official VCT Pacific broadcasts will be cast in English on the VALORANT Pacific Twitch and YouTube channels, as well as on Facebook. Broadcasts in Korean, Chinese, Tagalog (Phillipines), Bahasa Indonesia, Thai, Vietnamese, Mandarin, and Hindi will also be available.

VCT Pacific 2023 format

Photo by Colin Young-Wolff/Riot Games

The regular season will consist of an eight-week round-robin stage, where each team will play the other nine in a single best-of-three match. Each team will play once a week (five games over three days), with the exception of a “super week” at the end of the season that will feature each team playing twice over five straight days.

The top six teams from the regular season will advance to the double-elimination playoffs in late May. The top three teams from the playoffs will qualify for Masters Tokyo and Champions 2023. A fourth Pacific team will attend Champions 2023 via the Last Chance Qualifier in July.

VCT Pacific 2023 standings

Here is the standings table for VCT Pacific 2023.

Place Team Record Main Roster – Detonation FocusMe – takej, Reita, xnfri, Anthem, Suggest – DRX – stax, Rb, Zest, BuZz, MaKo – Gen.G – Meteor, k1Ng, TS, eKo, Sylvan – Global Esports – SkRossi, AYRIN, t3xture, Monyet, Bazzi – Paper Rex – mindfreak, f0rsakeN, Benkai, d4v41, Jinggg – Rex Regum Qeon – Emman, EJAY, Xffero, fl1pzjder, Lmemore – T1 – xeta, Munchkin, ban, Sayaplayer, Carpe – Talon Esports – Crws, foxz, sushiboys, garnetS, JitboyS – Team Secret – JessieVash, DubsteP, BORKUM, Jremy, invy – ZETA DIVISION – Laz, crow, Dep, SugarZ3ro, TENNN

VCT Pacific 2023 scores and schedule

Here’s the full schedule for VCT Pacific 2023, including the results of each match. All times are listed in CT and are subject to changes and delays.

Saturday, March 25

4am: ZETA vs. DRX

7am: T1 vs. Global

Sunday, March 26

4am: Paper Rex vs. DNF

7am: Secret vs. Talon

Monday, March 27

4am: RRQ vs. Gen.G

Saturday, April 1

4am: ZETA vs. RRQ

7am: Talon vs. T1

Sunday, April 2

4am: Secret vs. Paper Rex

7am: Gen.G vs. DFM

Monday, April 3

4am: Global vs. DRX

Saturday, April 8

4am: RRQ vs. DFM

7am: T1 vs. Paper Rex

Sunday, April 9

4am: ZETA vs. Global

7am: Talon vs. DRX

Monday, April 10

4am: Secret vs. Gen.G

Saturday, April 15

4am: Paper Rex vs. DRX

7am: Secret vs. RRQ

Sunday, April 16

4am: T1 vs. Gen.G

7am: ZETA vs. DFM

Monday, April 17

4am: Talon vs. Global

Saturday, April 22

4am: Paper Rex vs. Global

7am: Gen.G vs. DRX

Sunday, April 23

4am: T1 vs. RRQ

7am: Secret vs. DFM

Monday, April 24

4am: ZETA vs. Talon

Saturday, April 29

4am: T1 vs. DFM

7am: ZETA vs. Secret

Sunday, April 30

4am: Global vs. Gen.G

7am: RRQ vs. DRX

Monday, May 1

4am: Talon vs. Paper Rex

Saturday, May 6

4am: Talon vs. Gen.G

7am: ZETA vs. Paper Rex

Sunday, May 7

4am: RRQ vs. Global

7am: Secret vs. T1

Monday, May 8

4am: DRX vs. DFM

Friday, May 12

4am: Paper Rex vs. Gen.G

7am: ZETA vs. T1

Saturday, May 13

4am: Secret vs. DRX

7am: Global vs. DFM

Sunday, May 14

4am: Talon vs. RRQ

7am: ZETA vs. Gen.G

Monday, May 15

4am: T1 vs. DRX

7am: Secret vs. Global

Tuesday, May 16