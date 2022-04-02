VCT Masters Reykjavík groups, brackets feature first-round Champions 2021 rematches for OpTic, XERXIA, KRÜ, and Liquid

Riot Games and the VALORANT esports team officially announced the groups and group stage brackets for VCT Masters Reykjavík today, revealing the opening-round matchups for Team Liquid, OpTic Gaming, KRÜ Esports, Fnatic, and others.

Group A consists of Fnatic, Ninjas in Pyjamas, DRX VS, and ZETA DIVISION. EMEA’s third seed in Fnatic will take on a former European foe in NiP, whose Brazilian roster secured the final spot at the tournament via the Brazil vs. LATAM Playoff. DRX and ZETA will meet for the first time in a battle of Asian superpowers, with DRX making their international debut since moving away from the Vision Strikers brand.

Image via Riot Games.

Group B features OpTic, XERXIA, KRÜ, and Liquid. Liquid have a lot to prove after receiving an invite to an event in the wake of FPX being unable to attend, and they will start their run with a rematch from Champions against LATAM’s KRÜ Esports. Another Champions 2021 group stage rematch will pit OpTic against XERXIA (formerly known as X10) in the first round of groups.

The top two teams from each of the two groups will advance out of the group stage into the playoffs, where the top seeds from the major regions await: The Guard, G2 Esports, Paper Rex, and LOUD.

The group stage officially begins on Sunday, April 10, and will conclude on Wednesday, April 13, with playoffs starting the following day. Playoffs are a double-elimination bracket that will conclude with a five-map grand finals on Sunday, April 24. The complete schedule and announced talent list has not yet been released.

