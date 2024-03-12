Category:
Valorant

VCT Masters Madrid 2024: All casters, hosts, and analysts

Plenty of familiar faces.
Image of Tyler Esguerra
Tyler Esguerra
|
Published: Mar 12, 2024 02:21 pm
The cover for the 2024 VCT Masters Madrid event.
Image via Riot Games

After two months of furious VALORANT action, professional teams from around the world are preparing for the first international event of the year: VCT Masters Madrid 2024.

Recommended Videos

Superstar players might be ready for their toughest challenge yet, but there’s also a collection of talented broadcast members who are ready to present the show, including a plethora of casters, hosts, and analysts who will look to give VALORANT fans the best Masters experience possible.

The broadcast squad consists of multiple familiar faces from the scene and should help elevate the tournament to new heights with their expert game knowledge, awe-inspiring delivery, and charisma. They’re the ones who will package and present the game we all know and love, making them some of the most important people at Masters—save for the players themselves.

Here is the full broadcast team at VCT Masters Madrid 2024.

All broadcast members at VCT Masters Madrid 2024

Goldenboy at VCT Masters Copenhagen
Welcome to the show. Photo by Colin Young-Wolff/Riot Games

From the electric clutch calls to the hilarious banter and everything in between, there are plenty of great voices being added to the broadcast team for VCT Masters Madrid. There is a total of six commentators, three hosts, and two analysts heading to the event, including a couple of guest hosts and a group of observers to boot.

Hosts

  • Alex “Goldenboy” Mendez
  • Mika “Mikafabs” Fabella
  • Yinsu Collins

Commentators

  • Brennon “Bren” Hook
  • Michael “hypoc” Robins
  • Mitch “Mitchman” McBride
  • Lauren “Pansy” Scott
  • Josh “Sideshow” Wilkinson
  • Tom “Tombizz” Bissmire

Analysts

  • Mimi “aEvilcat” Wermcrantz
  • Beatriz “kaquka” Alonso

Guests

  • Chrissy Costanza
  • Salome Soe Gschwind-Repp

Observers

  • David “prius” Kuntz
  • Heather “sapphiRe” Garozzo
  • Alberto “Tiie”Chavez Benitez
  • Nicholas “Yehty” Tesolin

You can catch all of the action when eight of the world’s best teams battle it out at VCT Masters Madrid 2024 from Thursday, March 14 to Sunday, March 24.

related content
Read Article VCT Masters Madrid 2024: VALORANT schedule, bracket, scores
The cover for the 2024 VCT Masters Madrid event.
Category: Valorant
Valorant
VCT Masters Madrid 2024: VALORANT schedule, bracket, scores
Tyler Esguerra and others Tyler Esguerra and others Mar 11, 2024
Read Article A Counter-Strike Major and a VALORANT Masters will finally go head-to-head in one week
apEX and Vitality at the Paris BLAST Major (left), Boasters and Fnatic at the VALORANT Masters Tokyo event.
Category: Counter-Strike
Counter-Strike
Valorant
Valorant
A Counter-Strike Major and a VALORANT Masters will finally go head-to-head in one week
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson Mar 11, 2024
Read Article The best VALORANT PC settings
Screenshot of VALORANT players duking it out.
Category: Valorant
Valorant
The best VALORANT PC settings
Payton Nash and others Payton Nash and others Mar 9, 2024
Related Content
Read Article VCT Masters Madrid 2024: VALORANT schedule, bracket, scores
The cover for the 2024 VCT Masters Madrid event.
Category: Valorant
Valorant
VCT Masters Madrid 2024: VALORANT schedule, bracket, scores
Tyler Esguerra and others Tyler Esguerra and others Mar 11, 2024
Read Article A Counter-Strike Major and a VALORANT Masters will finally go head-to-head in one week
apEX and Vitality at the Paris BLAST Major (left), Boasters and Fnatic at the VALORANT Masters Tokyo event.
Category: Counter-Strike
Counter-Strike
Valorant
Valorant
A Counter-Strike Major and a VALORANT Masters will finally go head-to-head in one week
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson Mar 11, 2024
Read Article The best VALORANT PC settings
Screenshot of VALORANT players duking it out.
Category: Valorant
Valorant
The best VALORANT PC settings
Payton Nash and others Payton Nash and others Mar 9, 2024
Author
Tyler Esguerra
Lead League of Legends writer for Dot Esports. Forever an LCS supporter, AD carry main, with more than five years in the industry. Sometimes I like clicking heads in Call of Duty or VALORANT. Creator of the Critical Strike Podcast.