VCT Masters Madrid 2024: All casters, hosts, and analysts

After two months of furious VALORANT action, professional teams from around the world are preparing for the first international event of the year: VCT Masters Madrid 2024.

Recommended Videos

Superstar players might be ready for their toughest challenge yet, but there’s also a collection of talented broadcast members who are ready to present the show, including a plethora of casters, hosts, and analysts who will look to give VALORANT fans the best Masters experience possible.

The broadcast squad consists of multiple familiar faces from the scene and should help elevate the tournament to new heights with their expert game knowledge, awe-inspiring delivery, and charisma. They’re the ones who will package and present the game we all know and love, making them some of the most important people at Masters—save for the players themselves.

Here is the full broadcast team at VCT Masters Madrid 2024.

All broadcast members at VCT Masters Madrid 2024

Welcome to the show. Photo by Colin Young-Wolff/Riot Games

From the electric clutch calls to the hilarious banter and everything in between, there are plenty of great voices being added to the broadcast team for VCT Masters Madrid. There is a total of six commentators, three hosts, and two analysts heading to the event, including a couple of guest hosts and a group of observers to boot.

Hosts

Alex “Goldenboy” Mendez

Mika “Mikafabs” Fabella

Yinsu Collins

Commentators

Brennon “Bren” Hook

Michael “hypoc” Robins

Mitch “Mitchman” McBride

Lauren “Pansy” Scott

Josh “Sideshow” Wilkinson

Tom “Tombizz” Bissmire

Analysts

Mimi “aEvilcat” Wermcrantz

Beatriz “kaquka” Alonso

Guests

Chrissy Costanza

Salome Soe Gschwind-Repp

Observers

David “prius” Kuntz

Heather “sapphiRe” Garozzo

Alberto “Tiie”Chavez Benitez

Nicholas “Yehty” Tesolin

You can catch all of the action when eight of the world’s best teams battle it out at VCT Masters Madrid 2024 from Thursday, March 14 to Sunday, March 24.