All teams qualified for VCT Masters Madrid

Eight teams will face off at the first VCT major of 2024.
The first international VALORANT Champions Tour event of the year is fast approaching, with Masters Madrid in March sure to be a treat for fans who have waited over six months since the hero shooter’s last major event.

All four VCT 2024 leagues have been playing through their own regional Kickoff tournaments, in which two teams from each competition will come out having earned Masters Madrid spots, for a total of eight teams heading to the event. The tournament will begin with a Swiss-style stage and then progress into a double-elimination bracket. The Swiss format is new for 2024 with slight adjustments in the new VCT structure and points system.

With all the regional Kickoff tournaments beginning to wrap up, here are all the VALORANT teams that we know have officially qualified for Masters Madrid so far.

The number of slots at VCT Masters Madrid 2024.

All teams qualified for VCT Masters Madrid

The two top-finishing teams from each region’s Kickoff tournament will qualify for Madrid. Each region has one higher and one lower-seeded team, the champion and runner-up of the Kickoff tournament, respectively.

VCT Pacific:

  • First place: Gen.G Esports
  • Second place: Paper Rex

VCT Americas:

  • First place: TBD
  • Second place: TBD

VCT EMEA:

  • First place: TBD
  • Second place: TBD

VCT China:

  • First place: TBD
  • Second place: TBD

Throughout the Kickoffs, teams have been accumulating Championship points for VCT 2024. Even if your favorite team placed third or fourth at the end of Kickoff, they likely still got points that could give them a spot at Masters Shanghai or Champions Seoul later in the year. Kickoff winners got the maximum of three possible points.

The final teams will be locked by March 3, with the Americas last to finish.

